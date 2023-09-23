Drivalia conquers Europe. Here are the growth plans and the new electric fleet

MUNICH – First Germany and Poland, by the end of 2023, then Austria, Sweden and Switzerland, where Drivalia, the mobility company of CA Auto Bank, will activate services in 2024. There will thus be 18 countries where the Turin company will be operational , continuing its pan-European strategy, so as to overlap exactly with the perimeter of CA Auto Bank, a company controlled by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance. CA Auto Bank and Drivalia will work in synergy.

The new growth plans were presented at the IAA Mobility in Munich. The choice to leave from Germany is no coincidence, focusing on green mobility and rental formulas. Country where BEV growth rose by 31.7%. The goal is to reach a fleet of 15 thousand vehicles within the next 3 years, starting with medium and long-term rental and expanding the services to include electric car sharing and innovative car subscriptions.

The company became independent in April 2023, after being the captive of FCA. In recent months it has already gained the trust of numerous new partners, including 45 automotive brands and around 10,000 retailers, reaching 3.7 billion euros in retail volumes at a European level already in the first quarter of activity and 24.7 billion euros in end-of-period loans, i.e. 20% more than the previous year, when it operated as a captive.

“We are a new player, projected towards the future, but with a great history and important know-how behind us: these are the foundations on which we want to build our expansion in Europe”, states Giacomo Carelli, CEO of CA Auto Bank and Chairman of Drivalia. “CA Auto Bank is growing rapidly after its transformation into an independent player and Drivalia has almost reached 165,000 leasing and rental fleet units in 13 countries. With the entry of these new countries we will get ever closer to our goal: to become a leader Europeans of the mobility of tomorrow”

CA Auto Bank has the ambition of having 80% of its new vehicle portfolio composed of green models (electric and hybrid) by 2030. The development plans on the German market are no less ambitious, aiming to reach 2 billion euros in retail production by 2024 (+30%). The growth of CA Auto Bank will be based on the development of the dealer network and on the new partnerships that will be signed with prestigious international brands, starting with the now imminent one with Lucid, an American manufacturer of luxury electric cars. Already signed agreements with Dr, Lotus, MG. Vinfast, Aiways – “Others will arrive – underlines Carelli – as well as the expansion towards other segments, such as boating”.

