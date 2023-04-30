“Drive Field” (Gà Záng)!Changsha IFS 2023 Public Art Project kicks off to welcome May Day – Instant News – Huasheng Entertainment

On April 28, under the guidance of Changsha Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television, Furong District Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau and Changsha IFS jointly sponsored the “Driving Field – Changsha IFS 2023 Public Art Project” officially kicked off. A total of 15 (groups) domestic International participating artists/groups will bring 7 groups of art works and exhibitions to Changsha.

From April 28th to August 31st, during the exhibition period of more than four months, Changsha IFS 2023 Public Art Project will be divided into two stages: “Art Party” and “Art Regeneration”, presenting works of art with different themes to the public one after another /exhibition.

Driving Field – Changsha IFS 2023 Public Art Project

Art Feast | Create Changsha “Driving Field” Spirit

The word “drive field” is a further translation of “选场” (Jian Záng) and “Jiachang” (Gà Záng) in Changsha dialect. It originally meant choosing an open space for performances and setting up a stage, implying that a good show is about to begin. “Driving Field” regards this unique local language power as a power to accumulate energy, control the audience, and further externalize it in the art scene. Artists from different regional cultures met and collided with Changsha, fitting Changsha’s local culture from an artistic perspective, extending art to life, and treating the people who come and go here as the common subject of activating the art scene.

Starting from April 28th, Changsha IFS, UCCA Lab and KUÀStudio will take the lead in presenting 5 groups of works in the first phase of “Art Party”. From April 28th to August 31st, curated by Tang Yuzhen, the curator of UCCA Lab, jointly with 4 (group) artists Clédat & Petitpierre, Wen Jiejunjie, Collaboration Party, and the public The building jointly presents a public art exhibition that lasts for more than four months; from April 22 to June 30, planned by KUÀ, “Energetic Co., Ltd.” and 4 emerging artists Li Qijing, Mao Hanyu, Sun Yuqian, Xia Ye, Together, they created a space for the public to temporarily withdraw from reality.

Art Group｜Clédat & Petitpierre

Exhibition time｜April 28-August 31, 2023

Venue｜West Atrium of LG2 of Changsha IFS, Sculpture Garden of L7

Clédat & Petitpierre, an artist couple from France, have diverse creative backgrounds. They are not only sculptors, performers, but also directors. Their creations explore display spaces and theaters through varied and interesting forms The significance of the stage, whose works have been exhibited in art centers, museums, theaters and festivals in about 15 countries including France.

“The Bather” Sculpture-Changsha IFS L7 Sculpture Garden

“The Bather” sculpture – Changsha IFS LG2 West Atrium

The works of Claydart & Petipier are often presented in the form of performances. The artist group wears striped swimsuits specially made of pleated tulle to reproduce seaside scenes. Their world is reduced to two towels as blue as the sea and a ball as yellow as the sun. In the Changsha IFS 2023 public art project, “The Bather” presents the momentary gestures during the performance with three groups of sculptures, and will be available to the public for viewing during the four-month exhibition period. The expression of childlike innocence presents the call for love and a better life. On August 22, Chinese Valentine’s Day, Clydart & Petipier will visit Changsha IFS and bring their art performance.

Exhibition time｜April 28-August 31, 2023

Exhibition location｜The atrium on the west side of Changsha IFSLG2

Hunan-born artist Wen Jiejunjie has long been committed to exploring issues such as identity, value, rights, emotions, and desires in the era of the Internet of Everything from the three perspectives of words, bodies, and computers through "connection points in space". Influenced by his grandfather's long-term writing couplets, the artist sees a "feeling" WiFi signal, taps his finger lightly, and a password box pops up, forming the idea that the signal is the upper link and the password is the lower link. His "WiFi Poetry" series of works have been exhibited in Pingshan Art Museum, Yun Art Museum, and Goethe-Institut Beijing German Cultural Center.

“WiFi Poetry” Visual Art – Changsha IFS LG2 West Atrium

This Changsha special edition of “WiFi Poetry” is based on the “city walk” extending outward from the city’s origin “Wuyi Square”. The artist uses a carpet-like scanning method to collect and place all the signals in this area together. The audience can experience the poetic “talk” created by the artist and Changsha residents in the “cloud layer” of the elevator. The name of the WiFi signal weaves a network of relationships between the city and its residents, and the “WiFi Poetry” created by the artist also forms a response to the local cultural environment.

Art Group｜Collaboration Party

Exhibition time｜April 28-August 31, 2023

Venue｜Changsha IFS L7 Sculpture Garden

Network Party is an imaginative cross-media design studio, based on the long-term practice of visual art, installation design, scene design, and interaction design, focusing on the creation of multimedia scenes and interactive experiences.

“Battling Fire” Art Installation-Changsha IFS L7 Sculpture Garden

“Douba” is taken from a commonly used adjective in Changsha dialect, and refers to a person who has a humorous personality, likes to joke, and speaks out of touch with reality. The Collaboration Party uses “Doubahuo” as the title of the work, which intends to trace the origin of Changsha’s traditional culture and present the intention of gathering around a bonfire to convey stories. “Doubahuo” is the Changsha special edition of “Baguahuo” following Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan. Audiences can scan the QR code to participate in the interaction, piece together their own words, feel the vitality of “Doubahuo”, and experience the interesting Changsha language characteristics, reconstructing a kind of local interpersonal intimacy.

Exhibition time｜April 28-August 31, 2023

Exhibition location｜The atrium on the west side of Changsha IFS LG2

Based on the principle of “design for the public”, Zhong Architecture was founded in 2010 by He Zhe, James Shen and Zang Feng. Rated as the world‘s top ten innovative construction companies in 2018. His works have won many world awards, and he has participated in the Venice Architecture Biennale, the Rotterdam International Architecture Biennale, and the Harvard University School of Design exhibition.

“Riding the Waves” art installation – Changsha IFS LG2 West Atrium

The newly commissioned large-scale space installation “Riding the Waves” uses metal pipes and modular inflatable structures to create a situation where multiple people can interact. The buildings respond to their perception of Changsha’s urban landscape, civic spirit and lifestyle with various “wave” elements, bringing a set of visually cool and explorable “Riding the Waves” to the hot city. These “waves” eventually form an indoor public place that stimulates public activities, confirming the urban poem “‘Changsha’ rides the waves to form hills, and mirages and seas are towering”.

“Energy Co., Ltd.” “Energy Co., Ltd.”

Curator｜KUÀ STUDIO

Artists｜Li Qijing, Mao Hanyu, Sun Yuqian, Xia Ye

Exhibition time｜April 22-June 30, 2023

Venue｜IFS L7 Art Gallery, Changsha

Special thanks｜Golden Alchemist Gallery (GAG)

"Energy Co., Ltd." "Energy Co., Ltd." is planned by KUÀ STUDIO, inviting four cutting-edge artists Li Qijing, Mao Hanyu, Sun Yuqian, and Xia Ye to jointly create a virtual office in the "Changsha IFS Seventh Floor Art Gallery" space. This experimental art exhibition is inspired by the two classic film and television works "Life Slicing" and "Play time". The exhibition is divided into 4 conceptual spaces, and the works include mechanical devices, interactive devices, virtual reality technology and artificial intelligence games. Restore the mechanical and cold office environment, but the work content is "absurd" and "jumping". Under a virtual social system, the public is invited to explore the unknown realm of self-spirit and black humor in the city under the daily rationality, system and rules through a special entry experience.

Different from the art projects of art museums, Changsha IFS L7 Art Gallery is a diverse and experimental space – art-related practitioners and non-art-related practitioners from different fields have the opportunity to practice art together in a public/commercial space.

What is exhibited in the HR Office is the new media artist Li Qijing’s work “Fidget”, which uses the unconscious repetitive movements of anthropomorphic mechanical devices to metaphorize the anxious and tense relationship between the individual and its environment. Her work explores the role of the individual in the technological world and the expression of “self” in an environment. Li Qijing’s works have been screened and exhibited at home and abroad, including Shanghai Himalayas Museum, Ming Contemporary Art Museum, New York Pratt Manhattan Gallery, Latitude Gallery, 9th Conference on Computation, Communication, Aesthetics & X in Europe, etc.

On the seemingly conventional office computer in the Staff Office, “1001 Nights” and “Hyborg Agency” brought by AI artist and researcher Yuqian Sun appeared. Among them, “1001 Nights” adapts the Arabic folktale “One Thousand and One Nights” into a game through AI technology. This work aims to turn human-machine creative collaboration into a narrative game in an open domain environment. While “Hyborg Agency” is a form of intelligent life, as a metaphor for non-human AI agents in the wild, this project aims to explore the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence in human society.

Inside the Control Room is the work “Music Box” “MUSIC BOX” by artist and product designer Mao Hanyu. Music is powerful, music can describe anything, regular and repetitive sounds may not only belong to machines. “MUSIC BOX” transforms people’s repetitive labor into repetitive drumbeats and melodies through musical tricks. People can also pass the “machine level test” to detect whether they have become an efficient working machine.

The last Common Room is “Anti-997-Vigilantist Certification Test” by Xia Ye, a VR/AR/XR designer/engineer/technical researcher. The Anti-997-Vigilantist Certification Test (Anti-997-Vigilantist Certification Test) is a speculative game, depicting a timeline of working in the Universal Metaverse in 2040. Avatars go to work and communicate and work with colleagues and bosses. This project aims to reveal in a technically feasible but conflicting way the possibility of resisting oppressive behaviors such as borderless surveillance and censorship in the metaverse that endanger the community’s sense of public safety.

“Driving field” is an exploration about life, and also a discussion about humanities and nature. Changsha IFS integrates the concepts of environmental protection, health and nature into local life and daily scenes, and uses art as a bridge to discover and create natural beauty in life. This art plan has created a series of large-scale social experience venues, through various forms such as sculpture public art exhibitions and scene experience exhibitions, to carry out a dialogue on ecology, nature and humanities.

Starting from July 15th, Changsha IFS, together with Cracking Art and KUÀStudio, will bring two groups of works in the second phase of "Art Regeneration". From July 15th to August 31st, Italian environmental protection art organization Cracking Art will bring "Animals Come!" public art exhibition; from July 15th to September 30th, curated by KUÀ, "Super Cooperative" will Collaborate with agronomists from all walks of life in Hunan, and invite illustrators/designers to jointly start a new "cooperative" experience.

“Animals Come! 》Public Art Exhibition

Art Group｜Cracking Art

Exhibition time｜July 15-August 31, 2023

Venue｜Changsha IFS All Site

Cracking Art, an environmental protection art organization from Italy, will bring a “Animals Come!” public art exhibition in Changsha. The 62 animal sculptures made of “recyclable plastic” will be displayed in different corners of Changsha IFS, aiming to focus on the harmonious relationship between “man and nature” through environmentally friendly public installations, and awaken the public’s ecological awareness with animal images.

“Animals Come! 》Public Art Exhibition

In this public art project, Cracking Art artists combined the urban culture of Changsha and the architectural space characteristics of Changsha IFS to present a total of 62 colorful animal sculptures. A group of small animals that climb over the wall and cross the street will awaken the joy that sleeps in the hearts of urbanites, and inject a surreal sense of fairy tales into the reinforced concrete. Color healing.

“Super Cooperative” Public Art Exhibition

Exhibition time｜July 15-September 30, 2023

Venue｜IFS L7 Art Gallery, Changsha

“Super Cooperative” will cooperate with agronomy workers from all walks of life in Hunan, and invite illustrators/designers to jointly start a brand new “cooperative” experience in Changsha IFS.

“Super Cooperative” Art Exhibition

The design team will focus on the eight representative “specialties” in Hunan’s agricultural field, excavate and sort out the agricultural products that represent regional personality, and re-examine and present them with creative design. This is a conceptual space where ideas can be exchanged and cultural experiences can be completed; this is an experimental exhibition that explores local culture from a new perspective, and learns about the “new” by reviewing the “old”.

Driving Field—Changsha IFS 2023 Public Art Project, through the deep excavation of Changsha’s cultural genes and public emotional memory, 7 groups of art works and exhibitions from home and abroad are inserted into the cultural context of Changsha. Tell the public about the daily fireworks and humanistic temperament of the city of Changsha through pieces of art works, and hope that the public who come here can also participate in it, and reinterpret their understanding of life and love for Changsha through interaction with the works , and share it with those around you.

