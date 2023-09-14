Driver Miguel Ángel Karcz Dies at Age 39: The Truth about His Cause of Death Revealed

Driver Miguel Ángel Karcz Dies at Age 39: Causes of Death Revealed

Last May, the news anchor spoke about the tough battle he suffered due to a terrible illness that took his life.

By: Valeria Contreras N.

The entertainment world once again dresses in mourning and this September 13, the death of news anchor Miguel Ángel Karcz was reported at the age of 39.

The news of the death of the Multimedios journalist was confirmed by his colleagues at Channel 6, who, visibly affected, avoided giving more details about the causes of the death of their friend and colleague.

What did Miguel Ángel Karcz die from?

One of his colleagues revealed that he lost his life due to the cancer he suffered from and against which he had been fighting for months.

“A dear colleague, Miguel Karcz, whom we appreciate very much, he has just left due to the cancer that afflicted him. We offer our deepest condolences to the family. A hug from the soul to all his relatives, his parents, his friends. The entire Multimedios group is shocked and with pain that goes through our souls,” they said.

Last May, during his birthday celebrations, Miguel Ángel Karcz shared a photo on his Instagram account, where he alluded to the difficult times he was experiencing, but showed that he never gave up and always faced the disease with fortitude.

“My production family. A complicated year but also with its good moments. Thank you all,” she detailed.

Who was Miguel Ángel Karcz, driver who lost the battle against cancer?

The driver was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in May 1984. He had an ordinary childhood and adolescence; he studied Communication Sciences at Tec de Monterrey.

After graduating, he began working in the media and soon joined the Multimedios family.

His voice attracted attention and from the age of 25 he began to be the voice-over of several capsules, until he became the institutional voice of the company.

He was the headline of the Mexico City newscast, but due to his illness, his last broadcasts were given last July. At that time, it was reported that he was absent due to health problems and that he would return to work shortly.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, September 13, the death of Miguel Ángel Karcz was reported.

