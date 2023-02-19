ROMA – They don’t have the same performance as the Corvette C7 or the real McLaren720, but they zip along the water like a charm, with the skyscrapers of Dubai as a backdrop. Welcome aboard the latest entertainment reserved for wealthy residents and tourists of the most famous city in the United Arab Emirates, where everything is luxury and glitz, including watching from the shores of one of the Palm Islands the wild supercar chases in the middle of the sea.

It all started with an enterprising rental company called Dubriani, until now specialized in renting yachts where you can stay for 4 days and watch the Formula 1 GP in Abu Dhabi from a privileged position. Stuff for refined palates, which, however, had to be offered something more, just to while away the time between one test and another: hence the idea of ​​”jet cars”, basically jet skis on which a team of specialized technicians managed to install the bodywork of the Corvette C7 and the McLaren 720, creating perfect maritime replicas.

Everything is fake except the engine which is located in the rear area. The wheels are ornamental and the doors obviously do not open. Access takes place like in a motorboat, from the jetty, after which it is enough to turn on the 1800 cc and accelerate, enjoying the agility of the unusual vehicle which turns with the same promptness as a jet ski.

The idea was so popular that the first bookings were snapped up, also because the Jetcars are not only beautiful to look at, but they travel on the water at a speed of 62 miles per hour, or 100 miles per hour. All while comfortably wrapped in leather seats, with your hands planted on a steering wheel identical to that of the respective original cars.

Videos of the Jetcars on the Dubai waters started to go viral, the Instagram profile of the rental agency was taken by storm within weeks and the volume of business increased exponentially within a few weeks, because “it is the funniest thing to do in Dubai”, the owners of Dubriani gloat. How much does all this cost? For a couple of hours, believing himself to be the last of the 007s, around 3,400 Dirhams, more or less 1,000 euros.