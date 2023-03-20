This Sunday night, a man caused an accident while driving in Cipolletti. As detailed, he collided with a truck that was stopped waiting for his turn to cross. He was delayed after wanting to attack the victims.

The sinister occurred in First Settlers and Paraguayone block from where police station No. 24 is located.

Police station personnel explained that the driver of the car hit a truck that was stopped waiting for two cars to pass through Paraguay.

At the time of the procedure, a breathalyzer test was performed and the man had 2.87 alcohol in blood.

Police from unit No. 24 detained the man after he attempted to attack members of the other vehicle.

