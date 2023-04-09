Your biggest hits were created during the Corona period – and one of them was not planned!

It’s been exactly 10 years since singer Susan Albers (39) finished fourth on the casting show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”. Now she’s being heard from again – with career news and private news!

But first things first: On April 11th, the ex-DSDS candidate will release the song “We are so much more”! What’s special about the song? Albers wrote the song specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease.

During the BILD interview, Albers then dropped the baby bomb! Because the 39-year-old recently became a secret mom! Their daughter Valentina is already six months old.

April 2013: Susan Albers thrilled the audience with her appearances on “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” Foto: Getty Images

“My daughter was a little surprise! Because it wasn’t planned at all. At the beginning of last year I thought that I had Corona…” Albers tells BILD with a laugh.

Her “symptoms like fatigue and nausea” just wouldn’t go away, according to the singer. Albers: “Then I went to the doctor and his PCR test also remained negative. But when the symptoms didn’t get any less, at some point I thought something was wrong here and took a pregnancy test.”

And further: “So the little one just cheated into our lives. And now the little mouse is already six months old. She is a total ray of sunshine and super easy to care for.”

Your pregnancy was a surprise! DSDS star Susan Albers gave birth to daughter Valentina six months ago Foto: Susan Albers Music

How long is she planning her baby break? Albers to BILD: “I’m still on parental leave, so I’m only planning a few appearances where I’m not gone for several days. In the meantime, I can write or record songs.”

And further: “But my partner and Valentina’s dad, with whom I have been together for four years, of course also takes care of the little one. We live together with his 19-year-old daughter in Lingen in Emsland.”

also read

Is your family planning now complete? As a young girl, she always wanted a lot of children because she grew up in a large family. “My parents became parents early. I just became a mom for the first time when I was 39. And that’s so nice because I can now fully concentrate on the little mouse. In this sense, my family planning is actually through…”, says Albers.

Heart project: Singer Susan Albers wrote the song “We are so much more” (released on April 11) especially for people with Parkinson’s disease Photo: German Parkinson’s Association

Nevertheless, Susan Albers still had time for her very special music project in addition to her new motherhood! Albers to BILD: “The idea for the song came from working with the moderator Birgit Lechtermann. I got to know them during a Corona Times talk in spring 2020.”

Lechtermann had told Albers about her father’s illness, which brought them to the topic of music and Parkinson’s disease. She then networked Albers with the German Parkinson Association.

“A professor she knows has done studies on the effects of certain rhythms on Parkinson’s patients when they experience these so-called ‘freezings’. (Editor’s note. Sudden freezing of a movement) experience, get out faster through music. So we came up with the idea of ​​writing a special song based on the studies.”

Unusual: The song appears in a pop, rock and tango version! Why this?

Albers: “Based on the data, several rhythms with specific beats per minute have proven particularly useful for the patients because not every patient reacts to a specific beat. And from these results we then selected the three most suitable and reshaped the original song accordingly.”

Were on tour together last year: singer Susan Albers (39) and comedy star Markus Maria Profitlich (63) Foto: Susan Albers Music

Albers herself has a prominent Parkinson’s patient in her immediate professional environment – the comedy star Markus Maria Profitlich (63)!

The singer to BILD: “In addition, I was on tour with Markus Maria Profitlich last year, who has also been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for a few years. That’s when I met Markus and realized what it means to live with Parkinson’s when you’re in the public eye.”

Since 2016, Susan Albers has been touring the world as a singer with the Bundeswehr Big Band. On the tour with Markus Maria Profitlich, the Big Band “made music between his sketches”.

Singer Susan Albers has been touring the world with the Bundeswehr Big Band since 2016 Foto: Susan Albers Music

How does the comedian deal with his fate? Albers: “He integrated his Parkinson’s disease into his comedy program and processed it there with a lot of charm and irony. That was impressive, but of course also touching at the same time.”

Albers took emotions like “courage and strength” into her song. “It was important to convey that Parkinson’s is not a death sentence. The disease is of course a limitation that can be serious. But you can really cope with everyday life thanks to new treatment methods,” says the songwriter.