5
At the first DSDS live show, Katja Krasavice (26) had to walk down the big show stairs on Saturday without music in the background. As the only one of the DSDS jurors.
But this DSDS breakdown is far from over with her. Now the rap star accuses the broadcaster RTL of manipulation! Read with BILDplus how Katja thinks about the sound breakdown and what the broadcaster says about it.
See also Zhang Ziyi used a lug to engrave his age in noodles for the birthday celebration of her 2 years old | Son's 2nd birthday | Noodle ingredients | Meaningful