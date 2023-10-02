DSPTCH and Engineered Garments Unveil Unique Co-Branded Bag Series

DSPTCH, a well-known travel accessories brand, has teamed up with Engineered Garments to introduce a new and exciting co-branded bag series. This collaboration brings together the unique characteristics of both brands, resulting in a collection that is stylish, avant-garde, and versatile.

The series is crafted from custom-dyed DYNEEMA composite material, which gives the bags a distinct and eye-catching look. The collection includes the Ridgepack, Utility Tote, Unit Vertical Pouch, and Unit Zipper, all available in a range of three vibrant colors: “Tree Green,” “Deep Electric Blue,” and “Slate.”

What sets this series apart is the meticulous dyeing and hand-folding techniques employed during the production process. Each bag is created with exquisite attention to detail, resulting in a unique pattern. The bags also feature black details on the shoulder straps, buckles, and handles, adding a sophisticated touch. The dyeing process is a complex collaboration that takes several months, ensuring the ideal outcome and adding to the value of the entire series.

Excitingly, the DSPTCH x Engineered Garments co-branded bag series is now available for purchase on the official website of the brand. With prices ranging from approximately $80 to $352, there is a bag to suit every budget. Anyone interested in these stylish and functional bags should keep a close eye on the brand’s website to avoid missing out on this collaboration.

The DSPTCH x Engineered Garments co-branded bag series is a true testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together two renowned brands to create a collection that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional for the modern traveler. Whether you’re an avid traveler or someone who appreciates high-quality accessories, this series is bound to catch your attention. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece from this exceptional collaboration.