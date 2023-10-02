Home » DSPTCH and Engineered Garments Unveil Unique Co-Branded Bag Series
Entertainment

DSPTCH and Engineered Garments Unveil Unique Co-Branded Bag Series

by admin
DSPTCH and Engineered Garments Unveil Unique Co-Branded Bag Series

DSPTCH, a well-known travel accessories brand, has teamed up with Engineered Garments to introduce a new and exciting co-branded bag series. This collaboration brings together the unique characteristics of both brands, resulting in a collection that is stylish, avant-garde, and versatile.

The series is crafted from custom-dyed DYNEEMA composite material, which gives the bags a distinct and eye-catching look. The collection includes the Ridgepack, Utility Tote, Unit Vertical Pouch, and Unit Zipper, all available in a range of three vibrant colors: “Tree Green,” “Deep Electric Blue,” and “Slate.”

What sets this series apart is the meticulous dyeing and hand-folding techniques employed during the production process. Each bag is created with exquisite attention to detail, resulting in a unique pattern. The bags also feature black details on the shoulder straps, buckles, and handles, adding a sophisticated touch. The dyeing process is a complex collaboration that takes several months, ensuring the ideal outcome and adding to the value of the entire series.

Excitingly, the DSPTCH x Engineered Garments co-branded bag series is now available for purchase on the official website of the brand. With prices ranging from approximately $80 to $352, there is a bag to suit every budget. Anyone interested in these stylish and functional bags should keep a close eye on the brand’s website to avoid missing out on this collaboration.

The DSPTCH x Engineered Garments co-branded bag series is a true testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together two renowned brands to create a collection that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional for the modern traveler. Whether you’re an avid traveler or someone who appreciates high-quality accessories, this series is bound to catch your attention. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece from this exceptional collaboration.

You may also like

Win a fully automatic coffee machine from De’Longhi...

Guayaquil Actor Roberto Manrique Embraces Creativity and New...

Valentino, fresh collection and beyond clichés. The Demna...

2023/9/9 – New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor...

Actress Anne Heche’s Final Television Appearance in All...

Luca’, Toyota Italia “Our debut with electric but...

The Amazing releases ‘Streetfighter’ | Niche Music

Remembering Raúl Martínez: A Loss to the Mexican...

The mystery of Banksy, kaleidoscopic artist

New Suspense Mystery Drama ‘Testimony’ Highlights the Dangers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy