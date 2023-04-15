Dsquared2 2023 spring and summer series, the impact of pattern matching, visual stimulation_pattern_color_fabric

Original title: Dsquared2 2023 spring and summer series, the impact of pattern matching, visual stimulation

The clothing in the Dsquared2 2023 spring and summer series will bring more contrast impact in the form of splicing and collocation in the mutual matching of different colors, different patterns, different fabrics, etc. These visual contrasts are more The sense of stimulation makes the fashion sense of wearing more abundant, and the trendy style is also more full;

The orange color is the main color of these clothes, adding some warmth and warmth to the background color of the orange color. The appearance of these dark colors such as black brown and other colors has a stronger relationship with the background color. Strong and bright colors, also in the decoration of patterns, also add more vitality to the patterns;

In the collocation of orange patterns, some denim fabrics are chosen, which forms the impact between temperament and style, and also adds some fresh and casual temperament;

In the mutual matching of these orange patterns, the appearance of these pure colors will have a more vivid visual impact, highlighting the existence and fashion of orange patterns;

3. The combination of orange pattern + plaid

The orange-based pattern is matched with some plaid patterns in warm tones. The vitality of these patterns also forms a lot of visual differences with the classic and simple temperament of the plaid pattern;

Moreover, different styles of patterns add a lot of impact and stimulation to the patterns in the collocation;

[Patterns in cool tones]

There are also some combinations of green, blue and purple in the pattern of the pattern, which brings a lot of cool colors in the color;

And these cool-toned colors on the clothing, in the matching, there are also some warm red and other different colors in the matching, adding some cool-toned fashion sense;

【Yellow pattern】

When the yellow color is used as the base color, the appearance of these classic white and black colors, the mutual matching of classic and versatile colors, also makes the yellow color enhance the visual impact, and the impact of color contrast is also The addition of yellow adds a lot of vitality to the pattern;

And in these yellow patterns and patterns, there are also a small amount of pure white, which creates an eye-catching highlight with the contrast of colors;

【Plaid pattern】

1. warm-toned plaid

There are also some bright reds, magentas and other colors in the warm colors. In these bright colors, there are more bright and enthusiastic colors. The warm texture brought by warm colors is also The combination of different colors forms more visual impact, which makes the simple plaid pattern also have a combination of artistic sense of patterns, which adds a sense of design to the classic pattern;

2. Cool-toned plaid pattern

On the clothing, some white colors are added, and some cool colors such as green and blue are added to form a visual impact with the white color. The color contrast is also more simple in pattern and some classic retro feeling;

3. Plaid layered wear

Combining plaid patterns with dresses, trousers and other styles, the clothing also has some slim silhouettes, adding some softness to the body curve;

In the clothing with plaid pattern, some white hollow patterns, suspender skirts with light green patterns, etc. are matched, and there are more layers in the addition of light fabrics and hollows;

4. The combination of plaid and top

When the plaid pattern appears on the top, there are still some light blue colors that form a visual impact, and some light and thin fabrics are a little more thin and hazy in the light vision;

When combining the plaid pattern and trousers, it is matched with a spliced ​​orange top to bring a lot of fashion by contrast;

【Stripe pattern】

In the mutual collocation of different colors such as orange, green, black or magenta, yellow-green, etc., the mutual collocation of various colors forms a lot of visual impact, and these visual impacts will also make the pattern clearer and clearer The pattern is also on the stripe pattern, and the vertical arrangement also extends the line of sight;

*fabric*

【Smooth fabric】

1. Slim Dress

Dresses with slim silhouettes and smooth fabrics are combined with each other. These slim silhouettes show the softness of the figure lines, and there are also some tube tops, irregular hems, slit designs, and some irregular designs. , bringing a lot of design details to these skirts, and the smoother fabrics on the clothes add luster and luxury;

2. Half Sleeve T-Shirt Design

The combination of smooth fabrics and some high-neck elements, as well as the mutual design of the half-sleeves of the T-shirt elements, these clothing bring a bit of vision and a lot of casual temperament to it;

In these half-sleeved clothing, there are also some letter pattern decorations on the clothing, and the simple patterns are also fashionable;

【Thin fabric】

The light and thin fabrics are mainly suspender dresses in clothing. Among the styles of these dresses, there are more light and thin fabrics. There are also some spliced ​​ruffles on the skirts. It brings some three-dimensional fashion, and some splicing stripes form a striped vision, which adds a simple and trendy style to the dress; there are also decorations of different designs such as slit hem and hollowing out, which bring more to the suspender dress. Highlights;

[smooth green]

The green color and some black and other dark colors are matched with each other, and the visual impact is also stronger. In the contrast of colors, the arrangement of different forms also brings a sense of vitality to the pattern. In the matching, There are also some solid colors that are matched with each other, which makes the sense of impact stronger;

*shape*

【Slim fit shorts】

The length of the shorts on these clothes reaches a little below the knees, and there are some white and other light-colored colors on these shorts, which also add a fresh and simple temperament to the softness of self-cultivation;

In the collocation of shorts style,Shorts + Cropped TopThe collocation of the waist is more fashionable with the exposed waist;

[vest top + color shorts]

The main colors in the outfit are the mutual matching of green, purple and some yellow, which adds a lot of color contrast impact;

The colorful colors are matched with the short vest top and shorts, and the waistless fashion also adds a lot of casual temperament. When wearing these shorts, the shorts and the light skirt with split ends are combined with each other. In addition to the design highlights, there are also some levels;

【Suit style wear】

In these suit-style outfits, the tops with suit elements have more soft lines in the sleek hem, and the design of the hem that exposes the navel is more fashionable; The appearance of some casual jacket elements, etc., these cool and exposed waists add a trendy style to the simple white outfit;

【Other designs】

In the white outfit, there are some irregular skirt shapes, waistless design and other different design details, which bring a sense of design to the pure white outfit;

Dsquared2 2023 spring and summer series of these clothes are worn, the mutual matching of various colors adds more vitality to the pattern, and some matching of different patterns forms a strong style contrast, as well as smooth fabrics and ruffles decoration And so on the emergence of different designs, adding more fashionable and casual temperament;

