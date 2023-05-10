Home » Du Fu staged in Guangzhou “Poet Saint Du Fu” competes for the 31st Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award
Du Fu staged in Guangzhou "Poet Saint Du Fu" competes for the 31st Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award

#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong The Greatest poet: Du Fu, a Shaanxi Opera, one of the very old genres of drama in China, competed for the title at the Finale of the 31st Plum Performance Award held at Beilei Theater of the Children’s Palace in Guangzhou on May 9. Du Fu, a famous poet of the Tang Dynasty, is crowned as the Greatest poet, enjoying a high reputation in the history of Chinese literature. By deeply exploring contemporary cultural values, this play aims to carry forward the Chinese national spirit and modern ethos through historical stories.

On May 9, the Qin Opera historical drama “Du Fu, the Saint of Poetry” appeared in Guangzhou Beilei Theater and participated in the live competition of the 31st Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award (final review). Du Fu was a famous poet in the Tang Dynasty of China. He was honored as the “Sage of Poetry” and enjoyed a high reputation in the history of Chinese literature. The repertoire digs deep into Du Fu’s contemporary cultural value, and uses historical stories to promote the national spirit and the spirit of the times.

Photo/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter He Quansheng

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Huang Zhouhui

