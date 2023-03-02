Recently, Du Haitao was asked by Jing Tian “how many children do you plan to have” in the love drama “Half of Lovers 2”. “, Du Haitao showed a little panic. But when other guests sent their blessings of “early birth to a precious child”, he also readily accepted it.

But Du Haitao’s remarks were questioned by netizens again! Some netizens were dissatisfied, thinking that they didn’t have a wedding, why did they talk about having a baby? Du Haitao also publicly stated in the variety show that he wanted to have two to three children with Shen Mengchen, and the content of his speech did not mention the woman’s wishes. But there are also viewers who think that the husband and wife will only speak out after discussing it in private.

Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen, a celebrity couple, have been suspicious since they were in love, and they are not favored. They think that the man doesn’t love Mengchen at all, but the woman’s wishful thinking. The love is too humble and she loses herself. Especially in the performance of the two in the variety show “Daughters in Love”, Shen Mengchen took care of Du Haitao meticulously and even wiped his tears when he was drunk. Even so, the two have never obtained a marriage certificate.

Finally, on February 16, 2023, some netizens claimed that they met two people to get the certificate by chance, and also broke the news that the friend was working in the service center, as if it was true that the two people got the certificate.

While a group of netizens were waiting to confirm the authenticity of the news, Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen announced their wedding on social platforms at the same time.

So far, the long-distance love race between the two has finally come to an end. When Shen Mengchen was asked by the media at the airport when the wedding will be held, she smiled sweetly and said generously: “I will let you know when the time comes.”

On March 1, some netizens shared on social platforms a picture of encountering Du Haitao and Shen Mengchen shopping together after marriage, and attached an article revealing that the husband and wife both like children very much. When they see children, they will stop and watch with interest. Children move. At the end of the article, the netizen also said that Haitao is so thin now, and he is very loving with his wife Shen Mengchen. The two of them have been holding hands all the time, so affectionate.

Du Haitao also liked the netizen’s post. Not only that, Shen Mengchen also appeared in the comment area to interact with the netizen and left a message: “Baby is cuter.”

Judging from the state of netizens meeting the two and Shen Mengchen’s comments, she really likes children too. Therefore, the two of them should have discussed their plans to have a baby in advance.

Original title: Du Haitao was tortured by Wang Ziwen Jing Tian and revealed that he wanted to have two or three children

