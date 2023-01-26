Original title: Duan Aojuan’s “The Unknown Love of a Face-Blind Girl” is scheduled to be the first starring work to be launched soon

Produced by iQiyi, 501 Pictures, Dongpei Culture, co-produced by Linhe Culture, directed by Li Chenye, and starring Duan Aojuan, the youth campus web drama “The Unknown Love of a Face-Blind Girl” is finalized today and will be released in 2023 It will be broadcast on iQiyi on January 29. The play is adapted from the novel of the same name by writer Shi Wu. It tells the story of Lu Hui (played by Duan Aojuan), a sociable face-blind girl, and Lang Chengzhou (played by Chen Bohao), a handsome and narcissistic male protagonist. Love Song.

The arrival of Duan Aojuan’s first heroine work has aroused the audience’s expectations

Since her debut, Duan Aojuan has been well-known by the public for her musical strength and excellent voice. As a singer, she has brought you the familiar masterpiece “Grow Up with Me”, “Dime”, “Mortal”, “fancy you” and many other excellent music works. The clean and vigorous face in front of the camera and the contagious smile are highly compatible with Luhui’s vigorous and sweet character, perfectly interpreting the youthful and sunny first love face in the school drama. “The Unknown Love of a Face-Blind Girl” is also Duan Aojuan’s first film and television work in which she acts as the heroine. The exploration and attempt in a new field has aroused the public’s expectations, and they all expressed “looking forward to a new short drama” and “finally it will be broadcast!” “I’ve seen a short musical before, and it’s not bad. I’m looking forward to this film and television work.”

The release of the trailer leads to suspense, Luhui looks for the destined little brother

The sweet clip is released in the trailer. Lu Hui, played by Duan Aojuan, is born with face blindness and cannot remember other people’s faces. He is not good at words and has no sense of excitement and noise. A series of misunderstandings between. Gradually, Lang Chengzhou, who has been ignored by Lu Hui many times, finds out that every time his well-designed surprise fails, it is because Lu Hui suffers from face blindness. Under Lang Chengzhou’s strong pursuit offensive, Lu Hui gradually opened his heart, and started a sweet and romantic campus love with Lang Chengzhou. Not only that, but with the help of Lang Chengzhou, Luhui also changed his bad words in the past, and gradually gained a lot of friends and became one with everyone.

It is precisely because of this way of getting along that Luhui feels deja vu. When Lu Hui was a child, there was a little brother who helped and accompanied her. While the sweet atmosphere of the trailer is full, is the little brother that Lu Hui is always looking for, is Lang Chengzhou?

The youth campus web drama “The Unknown Love of a Face-Blind Girl” will be officially broadcast on iQiyi at 12 noon on January 29, 2023. Please look forward to the twists and turns of the face-blind girl Luhui’s love-seeking journey!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: