Artificial intelligence is having an exponential growth in recent times. However, beyond all the benefits it can bring, it could bring a sharp drop in global employment. That is why, to talk about this topic, this medium contacted the doctor in economics Alberto Ruskolekier.

“The economically active population is 3.400 million people”, commented Alberto Ruskolekier. “Artificial intelligence can impact no less than 10% of global jobs. Of which, not all countries are going to have the same behavior but a rapprochement, ”he added.

Due to artificial intelligence, 70% of jobs could disappear

According to Ruskolekier, it is estimated that in this era of artificial intelligence and climate change, 30% of jobs will remain unaffected by artificial intelligence. “Means, that 70% of the tasks, to a greater or lesser extent, will either disappear or have to change“, complete.

Genomic Medicine: New AI-Powered Research

“There are two companies that were created to investigate the topic of genomic medicine using the topic of artificial intelligence.”, shot the specialist in environmental issues. Regarding these studies, he explained: “It is based on the fact that although human beings share 99% of their DNA in common, in the other 1% there are millions of variants.”

Along the same lines, he stated that artificial intelligence studies came to the conclusion that a patient with a certain pathology, “a treatment or a remedy can work for him, but faced with the same disease problem, that remedy is not adequate enough.” . Because that 1% difference in DNA makes it work better in one patient and not so much in another”.

The gross world product will have a growth of 7%

“Artificial intelligence is having an impact on situations that are totally unthinkable and opens up huge panoramas”, asserted the interviewee who later concluded: “There are going to be jobs that are going to be lost and there is a projection that the world gross product will eventually have a growth of 7%We are talking about 7 billion”.

