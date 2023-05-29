Due to problems in Milei’s Twitter account, Martín Menem asked Elon Musk to intervene

The presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, denounced this Monday that his ePolitical space is the victim of a “coordinated attack” on its social networks. In this regard, he stated that his personal account was “disappeared” from Twitter “at someone’s request.” Given this, Martín Menem, a provincial deputy and who was a candidate for the libertarian party in La Rioja, asked Elon Musk to take action on the matter.

Through his Twitter account, the nephew of former President Carlos Menem asked the former Twitter CEO to intervene to solve the “problems” with the Libertarian candidate’s account: “Hello Elon Musk. Could you please solve the problem with the account of the candidate for president in Argentina who best measures in the polls, Javier Milei? Thank you for your time”.

The request of the provincial deputy was as a result of a complaint that Milei made on her social networks, where she referred to “the caste offensive”. In this sense, he explained that in recent weeks various sources confirmed that “There is a concerted decision between the political and economic establishment to try to stop the advance of our space”. Among the individuals who would have provided this information, he mentioned the journalist Alejandro Fantino.

The candidate stated that its political space is the victim of a series of offensives by the media, their adversaries and the red circle. To these alleged attacks was added a “coordinated attack” on the networks of La Libertad Avanza.

“Today a coordinated attack on our social networks is added. Twitter has decided to ‘disappear’ me from the platform at someone’s request. Try yourselves to find me on the platform. The same has happened on Instagram and other social networks,” explained the deputy.

He added: “It is clear that there is a decision in the red circle to try to stop the changes that Argentina needs to get ahead. While they attack us we present proposals and teams. They do not tolerate the possibility that Argentines say enough to this corrupt model.”

Likewise, he accused the caste of not “understanding” that their space is “the representation of a majority of Argentines who have tired of being victims of a system that only benefits politicians and their friends.” “This campaign is not about me. It’s all about you“, he added.

Added to this, he predicted that this is “only the beginning” of a series of “attacks and defamations” that “will increase”. According to the libertarian, the reason for these actions is “because they are afraid, because they know they are going to lose their privileges and because they have nothing to offer the Argentines that they themselves have plunged into poverty.” “Each attack, each defamation the only thing that achieves is to reaffirm our conviction that a different Argentina is impossible with the same as always,” he said.

“To the good Argentines who want a different country for their children, we want to say that there is less and less to go. That we are more and more. That they are not going to beat us. That we are going to win and we are going to transform this country once and for all,” concluded Milei.