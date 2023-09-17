Due to the closure of Pino Hachado, there are already more than 500 trucks stranded in Las Lajas and Zapala

Since a few days, An intense storm hits the mountain area of ​​the province of Neuquén, generating numerous inconveniences on the routes and roads of the region. This is the case of the step Chopped Pinewhich has had limited traffic for a week due to inclement weather.

According to the provincial undersecretary of Civil Defense, Martin Guistito Diario RÍO NEGRO, andThere are more than 500 trucks that, between Las Lajas and Zapala, they remain stranded due to the interruption of the international crossing.

Chopped Pinethe busiest crossing between Neuquén and Chile, disabled circulation last Sunday and since then, with the exception of Wednesday and Friday, dozens of transports they had to stop their march in the aforementioned localities, those closest to the border.

Moving forward, Giusti explained, the panorama It’s still discouraging.since this Sunday the conditions will continue to be adverse and, in principle, Traffic would not be enabled.

«All the steps report only at 8 in the morning, but because of the weather, I don’t think it will open.«The provincial official assured this medium.

In addition, during this Saturday, other Neuquén border crossings were also closed, such as Cardinal Samorewhere a landslide occurred, Mamuil Malal and Icalma.

«Snow is expected to enter the entire mountain range, from San Martín de los Andes to El Huecú,” reported Giusti. Asked about the closure of routes, he reiterated that routes 63 and 65, both provincial in nature, remain interrupted.





