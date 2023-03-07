At least 50 schools located in in Metropolitan area and municipalities in the interior of the Buenos Aires province they decided suspend the normal teaching of classes. The measure is due to the extreme heat wave that has been going through a large part of the country for more than a week, with a red alert from National Meteorological Service (SMN) that still does not give in and foresees heat until at least Friday the 10th.

The determination was made directly by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, but each one of the establishments acted based on the socio-environmental conditions: from temperature to fresh water availability and/or air conditioners in buildings.

In the case of The slaughter, There are 50 schools that suspended face-to-face classes due to the lack of building conditions to deal with the presence of students in classrooms with temperatures above 35 degrees.

“Without water, without light, without fans or the possibility of cooling the classrooms, since March 1 there is no normality in the schools of the province“, reads a statement released by teaching delegates from San Justo, replicated by the portal The Bonaerense.

What do they say from the Buenos Aires government?

However, although the case of La Matanza is the most striking in terms of the number of schools that decided to close or shorten their shifts, it is not the only municipality that registered situations of this type. Avellaneda, Tigre, San Fernando, General Rodríguez, Luján, Chacabuco and Bahía Blanca These are some of the towns that have schools in these conditions.

For all this, the Buenos Aires Directorate of Culture and Education told PROFIL that the Government is intervening in the situation by providing assistance with water and fans. “There is no general temperamentsome schools in some districts due to the extreme heat have lifted but there is no general directive,” they stated.

In this line, they indicated that “the director or the director of the schools in some sense can impose or propose that given the conditions the educational service is lifted.” They also estimated that “mainly occurs in the afternoon.”

What happens in the City of Buenos Aires

The Buenos aires city It is no exception and high temperatures are also suffered in that district. Given this scenario, the Minister of Education, Soledad Acunaannounced the start-up of a cold water distribution operation in Buenos Aires schools.

This announcement was made through Twitter. There he wrote: “A few days ago we went through a historic heat wave, a situation that worries us as officials, but above all as fathers and mothers who have children who go to school. That is why I have been meeting with the technical teams to evaluate and address the situation“.

He estimated that they will distribute 170,000 bottles in all schools and “according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, we reiterate the importance of avoiding sun exposure at critical hours and reducing physical activity while high temperatures persist.”

Heat wave: how it continues

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) maintains the red alert due to the heat and for this Tuesday a maximum of 33 ° is expected, while High temperatures are expected to continue through the week.

La Matanza, Merlo, Berisso, La Plata and Ensenada, some of the districts under red alert.

This alert indicates that heat can have a “high to extreme health effect” and that “It can affect everyone, even healthy people.”

Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday, with temperatures between 23 and 34 degrees. While for Thursday a minimum of 24 and a maximum of 36 degrees in the Metropolitan Area.

On Friday, the day the rains were expected to arrive, the sky will be partly cloudy, with a minimum of 25 degrees and a maximum of 32. The weekend will have similar weather conditions and the relief would only begin on Tuesday of next week.

