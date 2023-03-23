With more than 120 millimeters falling in different locations in the south of the province of Córdoba, problems of a different nature arose.

Families were evacuated from their homes, rivers flooded and overflowed not only in Río Cuarto, but also in Alpa Corralin the Southern Sierras.

More news from Rio Cuarto

In Ucacha, a town in the Juárez Celman department, as a result of the storm the containment of the Alas Coloradas lagoon was broken and a large flow was lost, for which environmental damage is warned, since the water mirror is at risk of drying up with loss of all the fauna and flora of the area.

After breaking the containment barrier, the water is directed with great force towards the El Barrial lagoon. For this reason, a warning was issued to producers with fields in that area so that they take preventive measures.

The Club Alas Coloradas lagoon receives water from the Chucul basin and La Felipa lagoon. The force brought by this large body of water devastated the containment spillway and in a short time the flow of the water mirror was reduced.

Matías Barbero, president of the club, was shocked by what happened, according to the newspaper Puntal.

“There will be little or no water left. The lagoon is not going to finish emptying, but it is going to happen, ”he described. And he closed: “The force that the channel brings is impressive, now at this time nothing can be done even if we had the machinery. It takes everything. We have to wait and surely with the support of the Province and the Municipality we will be able to start from scratch again and recover the lagoon”.