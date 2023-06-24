Due to the rain sources, they convene an emergency cabinet in the north of Neuquén

The government of Neuquén formed a emergency office in the north of Neuquénin which the Army will also participate, due to the consequences caused by the rainy storm and the flooding of the rivers.

The Secretary General and Public Services, Leonel Dacharry, the Undersecretary for Public Services, Mauro Millán, the Undersecretary for Water Resources, Horacio Carvalho, the Undersecretary for Civil Defense and Citizen Protection, Martín Giusti, and the Undersecretary for Security traveled to the area. , Lucas Gómez together with personnel from the Government and Education area.

The recommendation is to postpone any trip to the area, at least until Tuesday.

«We have floods of the Agrio river, Neuquén, the Curi Leuvú and Colorado river, different sectors of the province affected, “said Giusti. He recalled that many of the evacuees belong to riverside areas, which were occupied.

As for the new bridge over the Curi Leuvú, he pointed out that “the truth is that this bridge was barbaric because with this flood, the old bridge that was used on route 43 that takes you to the Andacollo area, was left under water.”

“We have that sector cut off, traffic has been interrupted since yesterday. AND we have the town of Manzano Amargo isolated. We also have another town in Pichi Neuquén, which is also affected by the water, it was isolated. Obviously trying all the teams now to enter the town for a matter of replenishing gas”, he added.

Clarified that “if they run out of gas, we run the risk of losing pressurization throughout the network and then we have to check connection by connectionIt is very difficult to check the connections one by one”.

Giusti said: “we have not only the entry of rain, but also there may be landslideswhich in fact has been on some routes”.

“If you have to travel yes or yes, notify a relative, have the vehicle in good condition, check the brushes now, more than ever have the brushes and the windshield side that is working and not do strange things. And by weird things I mean this thing that we’ve seen people get into fords or floodwaters or creek beds, it’s not the time now. Now the channel has changed a lot”, he remarked.





