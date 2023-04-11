He PRO was forced to cancel a party meeting that I had planned for this Tuesday, April 11, due to the day of maximum tension that he went through after the announcement made by the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaon the determination in the elections of the City of Buenos Aires.

That decision led to an explosion of criticism from the leaders who do not support his presidential candidacy, especially from the former president Mauricio Macri and the owner of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich.

This Tuesday a PRO meeting was scheduled, as is held periodically, but due to the level of internal discussion it had to be canceled, since the conditions were not at all productive, the agency reported. THAT.

The back room of Larreta’s decision: heated chats, threats and the crossfire with Macri

Larreta met with Jorge Macri

In the afternoon, after the announcement was bombed, Rodríguez Larreta met at the Colon Theater with his government minister, Jorge Macrito analyze the new scenario.

The sector that promotes the postulation of Mauricio Macri’s cousin must rethink your strategy and even began to sound the name of María Eugenia Vidal again for the City.

The version even began to take hold that the leader of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, could advance in a judicial challenge to the decision of Rodríguez Larreta.

That version arose because this Monday the former Minister of National Security would have met with the federal judge with electoral jurisdiction Maria Servinialthough in his environment they denied it, the agency stated THAT.

Rodríguez Larreta with Jorge and Mauricio Macri.

Larreta and a decision that warmed up the PRO

The Buenos Aires head of government confirmed that in the City of Buenos Aires will vote on the same days as in the national elections, although with a single electronic ballot, in a concurrent election system: “It is more agile, simpler, more transparent and it is a flag of the PRO”, he highlighted.

The resolution of the mayor of Buenos Aires generated questions from leaders of the hardest wing of the yellow party, including former president Mauricio Macri and also presidential candidates Patricia Bullrich and María Eugenia Vidal. The former Minister of Security even accused him of trying to manipulate the elections in the City.

Meanwhile, radicalism and the Civic Coalition, headed by Elisa “Lilita” Carrió, supported Rodríguez Larreta’s decision. “I support the measure,” said the head of the UCR, Gerardo Morales.

