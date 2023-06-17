DUFF MCKAGAN – Announces third solo album

The legendary DUFF MCKAGAN announces its third solo album “Lighthouse” with the premiere of the title track, the album will be released on October 20th including various deluxe packages and can be pre-ordered now.

Duff McKagan today announced his third studio album, Lighthouse, and released the title track of the same name, which you can listen to here. The album will be released on October 20th and can be pre-ordered everywhere now. It will be available in multiple variants including CD, deluxe CD with fold-out photo print, cassette, standard black vinyl and deluxe vinyl in various colors, each with lithographs, booklet, sticker and guitar pick. Signed versions and dealer exclusive versions will also be available. There is more information HERE: .

„The crashing….the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast….a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse….its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,…and bring me home.“ – Duff

For more than 40 years, Duff McKagan has been an unstoppable creative force spanning a variety of bands, tours, collaborations and books. With his long-awaited new solo album LIGHTHOUSE, the musician veteran proves that he is a gifted singer-songwriter with a keen sense of authenticity and introspection.

In 2019, Duff McKagan moved into his own recording studio, giving him the long-awaited opportunity to “finally move on to songs I might have written the night before, or continue working on old riffs from years ago. It’s a big thing for me.” He spent much of the next two years working with longtime producer/collaborator Martin Feveyear (Mark Lanegan, Brandi Carlile) on a series of deeply personal new songs.

So “Lighthouse” is the first album that was created entirely in McKagan’s studio. On songs like HOPE (featuring Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. and Slash’s signature lead guitar) and the philosophical I JUST DON’T KNOW (featuring his longtime friend Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains), McKagan gives more of his artistic spirit than ever before, blending acoustic elements with hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll. In this way he finds the golden mean between spiritual reflection and pure energy. The eleven-song collection has a very special highlight with a second recording of the title track LIGHTHOUSE (Reprise) with the unique Iggy Pop.

McKagan recently released new music celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with the three-song EP THIS IS THE SONG. The EP – which has been acclaimed by US Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Loudwire and American Songwriter to name a few – includes the deeply moving title track, THIS IS THE SONG, as well as an official accompanying video, which can be viewed on YouTube .

Since the age of 15, McKagan has appeared in bands as diverse and influential as The Vains (1979), The Fastbacks (1980), The Living (1982), The Fartz (1982), 10 Minute Warning (1983) and Loaded (1998). – and of course in his historic role as a founding member of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. Produced by three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning shooter Jennings, McKagan’s 2019 second solo album TENDERNESS marked a powerful new chapter for the ever-evolving artist. The album deals with social ills and his own personal failings and shines with Americana-driven arrangements. Named one of the “50 Greatest Rock Albums” of the year by Loudwire and hailed by US Rolling Stone as “an album full of beauty and heart” with three and a half (out of four) stars, the album features rock song “Chip Away,” written by the maestro himself, Bob Dylan, who recently declared the song his personal favorite.

“There’s a Duff McKagan song called ‘Chip Away’ that has a deep meaning for me,” Dylan told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s a graphic song. Chip Away, Chip Away, like Michelangelo breaking open a massive piece of marble to find the shape of King David inside. He did not build it from the ground up, but chopped the stone down until he found the king. It’s like my own songwriting, I ‘overwrite’ something, then chop off lines and phrases until I get down to business.”

In addition to his prolific musical work, McKagan is the New York Times bestselling author of It’s So Easy: And Other Lies (2011) and How to Be a Man: (And Other Illusions) (2015), and co-host (with Susan Holmes McKagan) of the popular Sirius XM radio show Three Chords & The Truth. Currently, alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning musician/producer Andrew Watt and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, McKagan is a permanent member of the so-called “Wrecking Crew” who have worked on recent albums such as Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man (2020), the with two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Patient No. 9 (2022) and Iggy Pop’s acclaimed Every Loser (2023). Additionally, McKagan – along with Watt, Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – is part of the recently introduced formation Iggy Pop & The Losers, which kicked off earlier this year with a terrific performance of “Frenzy” on the ABC show Jimmy Kimmel Live! made a highly acclaimed television debut (stream HERE).

McKagan is currently on a major world tour with Guns N’ Roses, which will be in Frankfurt on July 3rd. All information and tickets are available at www.gunsnroses.com/tour.

Trackliste:

Lighthouse

Longfeather

Holy Water

I Saw God On The 10th St

Fallen

Forgiveness

Just Another Shakedown

Fallen Ones

Hope (Feat. Slash)

I Just Don’t Know (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

Lighthouse (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

