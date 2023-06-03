Duff McKagan – This is the Song

Four years after the very successful album comeback Tenderness wears (who is currently with Iggy Pop traveling) Duff McKagan with the EP This Is the Song doing his part to get on the Mental Health Awareness Month to draw attention to May.

“This Is The Song was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn’t breathe or see clearly, but luckily I’ve found my sanctuary in my acoustic guitar lately. If I just hold the guitar, play chords and hum melodies, I can start to work my way out of this hole. Those of you who have never experienced anything like this are lucky. For those of you who know what I’m talking about: you are not alone!“ explains the 59-year-old and in the title song he saves himself with an acoustic guitar from a state that he cannot be medicated with any pills, then falls into a carefully organ-played sway and a melancholic mood of optimism in the relaxed, catchy Americana rock: effortless, great – through and through good!

The rest of the Martin Feveyear (Mark Lanegan, Brandi Carlile) produced EP keeps up aesthetically and qualitatively. Pass Me By is content for a long time with a countryesque singer-songwriter-folk, which David Duchovny will also like, apart from voice and strings, a few ethereal-soul synth shimmers in the textures are enough, before a cautious bass announces the archaic beat of the drums late in the game.

It Can’t Come To Soon offers damn well hung, slightly bluesy classic (dad) rock with Shaina Shepherd in a restrained, although at the back aiming for a bit more panorama sound robe. All in all, this results in three honest, unspectacular but all-round successful little catchy tunes with a latent 90s charisma in the vocals, which at most lack the little trick that takes them to the next level to really go beyond the pleasantness particularly to have an impact and let McKagan’s consistent songwriting deservedly shine as probably the most tasteful GNR solo actor.

