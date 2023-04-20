Duggan insulted Kun Agüero for supporting dollarization in Argentina

Although the opinions of Sergio Agüero on dollarizing the Argentine economy were almost a year ago, the issue was put back on the agenda this week based on the proposal of Javier Milei and Pablo Duggan He harshly criticized the former soccer player.

“He’s speaking from his billionaire spot, He hasn’t been paid in pesos for 20 years, that’s why he doesn’t give a damn about the peso»shot the journalist in the program he leads on Radio 10.

«You have to hit him on the head for him to come to his senses. What you are saying is seen by all of Argentina, it will confuse many people, He’s a son of a bitch, with all my love”he continued.

“Kun Agüero is a son of a bitch” Pablo Duggan proposed “hitting the footballer a little on the head” to “make him come to his senses” for having supported dollarization, he said that “he is a bad guy” and finished: “He hasn’t been paid in pesos for 20 years, that’s why he doesn’t care a damn the weight.” pic.twitter.com/RQSR7PByti — Short 🏆 (@somoscorta) April 19, 2023

Then he called him a “bad guy” and added: «He does not realize the penetration that his words have. When you give a speech like that you have to be very careful.

In the end, he spoke directly to Agüero, noting: “You are a dangerous character, be responsible for the nonsense you say.”

“The weight, to take ass” Kun Agüero proposed to dollarize the Argentine economy, compared it with the change that Spain made from pesetas to euros and stated: “We need the dollar everywhere, where do you take the peso? Nowhere”. pic.twitter.com/wLfsqXdAHH — Short 🏆 (@somoscorta) May 3, 2022

Kun’s phrase regarding dollarization of the Argentine economy occurred in may last year in a transmission for Star+ in which he was accompanied by Maxi Rodríguez.

«For me they have to take out the pesos and put in dollars. I would say ‘now everyone earns their salary in dollars’. We need the dollar everywhere, you don’t take the peso anywhere,” she said at the time.



