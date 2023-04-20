Home » Duggan insulted Kun Agüero for supporting dollarization in Argentina
Entertainment

Duggan insulted Kun Agüero for supporting dollarization in Argentina

by admin
Duggan insulted Kun Agüero for supporting dollarization in Argentina

Although the opinions of Sergio Agüero on dollarizing the Argentine economy were almost a year ago, the issue was put back on the agenda this week based on the proposal of Javier Milei and Pablo Duggan He harshly criticized the former soccer player.

“He’s speaking from his billionaire spot, He hasn’t been paid in pesos for 20 years, that’s why he doesn’t give a damn about the peso»shot the journalist in the program he leads on Radio 10.

«You have to hit him on the head for him to come to his senses. What you are saying is seen by all of Argentina, it will confuse many people, He’s a son of a bitch, with all my love”he continued.

Then he called him a “bad guy” and added: «He does not realize the penetration that his words have. When you give a speech like that you have to be very careful.

In the end, he spoke directly to Agüero, noting: “You are a dangerous character, be responsible for the nonsense you say.”

Kun’s phrase regarding dollarization of the Argentine economy occurred in may last year in a transmission for Star+ in which he was accompanied by Maxi Rodríguez.

See also  tvN's new golden drama "Happiness" reveals Han Hyo-joo's stills and premieres on November 5th-China Entertainment Network

«For me they have to take out the pesos and put in dollars. I would say ‘now everyone earns their salary in dollars’. We need the dollar everywhere, you don’t take the peso anywhere,” she said at the time.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

The Royal Palace with the museum downstairs

Sarmiento will face Lanús for date 13

The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is...

The trial of the century seen through the...

“Traces of blood and fluids”: how was the...

The Art Exploration of Fujian Peking Opera Company_Guangming.com

Argentinos Juniors achieved a great triumph against Corinthians...

Prada continues to be the No. 1 global...

The risk of an economic meltdown is growing

The old opera bone sits in a “chair”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy