August 23, 2022

image source,Getty Images image caption, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge family – William and Kate and their children: From left to right: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen’s eldest grandson, have recently announced that they will move out of Kensington Palace in London’s West End and live in a “country” cottage near Windsor Castle.

The Adelaide Cottage, which is said to be the second in line to the British throne and his family’s new home for years to come, is just a 10-minute walk from the Queen’s long-term residence, Windsor Castle.

Abandoning London’s Huaquan Palace and choosing a country house will naturally arouse curiosity from all walks of life, and many people can’t help but ask why.

Multiple considerations for choosing a country house

According to people familiar with the Williams, the move marks a “new chapter” in their lives. The Williams are trying to make sure their three children grow up as “normally” as possible.

At the same time, the move also shows the importance of the relationship between William and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – moving closer to Windsor Castle, where the Queen usually lives, and allowing the family to meet at any time. See also SJ Donghae and Eunhyuk were vaccinated on the same day, revealing side effects | Super Junior | Pfizer

The relationship has become increasingly important as the Queen grows older and relies more and more on Prince Charles and William to advise her on royal and family matters.

In addition, according to reports, choosing the Adelaide residence can also send another signal to the public – that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do not mind living in a relatively modest residence by royal standards.

The Adelaide cottage chosen by the Cambridges has only 4 bedrooms. It is estimated that many people will compare this relatively ordinary residence with the mansion of William’s brother, the Duke of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) in California, USA. Compare.

William and Kate wanted a more private home and country setting for themselves and their three children. Their three children are Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Royal Weddings in History: William and Kate (2011)

The origins of the Adelaide cottage and its royal origins

Adelaide Cottage has a lot to do with the British royal family: built in 1831, it was originally the residence of William IV (William IV) for his wife Queen Adelaide, hence the name.

More recently, it was the home of Captain Peter Townsend, a pilot in the Battle of Britain.

Townsend later became a valet to King George VI and a close friend of the king’s youngest daughter, Princess Margaret.

Townsend lived in Adelaide Cottage with his first wife from 1944 to 1952.

School district room

image source,PA Medium image caption, The Cambridges will keep their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

All three of the Williams’ children will attend Lambrook School, a private co-educational school in nearby Ascot, Berkshire.

The school’s prospectus says they have “first-class teaching and top-notch facilities” – which includes a 25-metre swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, an orchard with bees, chickens and pigs, and large areas for children to play woodland.

Assuming that they do not enjoy the preferential treatment of tuition fees for brothers and sisters, sending their three children there for day study (not living in school) will cost a total of more than 50,000 pounds (about 430,000 yuan) a year.

Adelaide Cottage will require no major renovations and will apparently meet all necessary safety considerations and measures.

The Cambridges will keep their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and their Kensington Palace flat – both large.