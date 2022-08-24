Home Entertainment Duke of Cambridge’s family abandons deep consideration for London palace to move to countryside – BBC News
Duke of Cambridge’s family abandons deep consideration for London palace to move to countryside – BBC News

Duke of Cambridge’s family abandons deep consideration for London palace to move to countryside – BBC News

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge family – William and Kate and their children: From left to right: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen’s eldest grandson, have recently announced that they will move out of Kensington Palace in London’s West End and live in a “country” cottage near Windsor Castle.

The Adelaide Cottage, which is said to be the second in line to the British throne and his family’s new home for years to come, is just a 10-minute walk from the Queen’s long-term residence, Windsor Castle.

Abandoning London’s Huaquan Palace and choosing a country house will naturally arouse curiosity from all walks of life, and many people can’t help but ask why.

Multiple considerations for choosing a country house

According to people familiar with the Williams, the move marks a “new chapter” in their lives. The Williams are trying to make sure their three children grow up as “normally” as possible.

