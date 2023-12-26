Dumas, the shadow of the black musketeer

The idea is not at all far-fetched, considering that Dumas’s are historical novels created very freely, with very significant fantastic injections. D’Artagnan and his companions are the result of free invention – even if created in part based on biographical clips of real characters. And Milady, the terrible, very evil Milady, is an exquisitely mythical figure. So why not enrich the cast, perhaps adapting it to the sensitivity of the times (and to a certain contemporary exoticism) with a black musketeer? This is what they did in France in a film that has been enjoying great success in theaters and in streaming for about ten days, the true Christmas colossal: The Three Musketeers: Miladydirected by Martin Bourboulon, the second chapter of a series that promises to extend over the next few years (it should arrive here in March).

The novelty did not cause a scandal, on the contrary it aroused a certain curiosity (nothing to do, of course, with the Black Hannibal played by Denzel Washington in the new Netflix series, which aroused protests from Tunisia, a country which claims in its ancient history and the legacy of Carthaginian culture). In Dumas’ novels there is obviously no African musketeer; but in seventeenth-century France there is at least one interesting trace, a possibility that was not realised: because the character of the film originates from a historical figure, an Ivorian prince named Aniaba, born in 1672. He arrived in Paris at the age of 15 years old, he was baptized by Bishop Bossuet with an exceptional godfather, namely Louis XIV, he was welcomed into the court of Versailles and enlisted in the king’s cavalry until 1701, when he returned to the Ivory Coast.

There are some documents and letters that talk about him. An anonymous novel from 1740, rediscovered only about twenty years ago, told the story with no one knows what precision; and finally, a short distance from the republication of that antico History of Louis Anniaba: King of Essenie in Africa on the Guinea Coasta contemporary writer, Frédéric Couderc, had the idea of ​​reappropriating the story by putting it into circulation with a new novel Prince Ebonywhere he defines him as “the first black officer of the French army” or even “black musketeer”.

Long story short: Dumas when he wrote The Three Musketeers he didn’t have the slightest idea of ​​the existence of this man (now renamed Hannibal), but if by chance news had reached him he probably wouldn’t have overlooked him. Also because the writer made no secret of his descent: his father, a heroic Napoleonic general, was in fact born in Santo Domingo to a young African slave, Marie Cessette, and to the French nobleman Davy de la Pailleterie (who sold him as a child as a slave , although he later redeemed it). He is proud of it, so much so that a famous phrase in this regard has been handed down – who knows if he actually said it, addressed to a slightly racist interlocutor: «Yes, my father was a mulatto, my grandmother was black and my great-grandmother was a monkey. As you can see, my family tree begins where yours ends.” If he had ever met, in his search for him, the good Prince Hannibal, who perhaps wasn’t a musketeer, not only would he have at least thrown his arms around him, but he would have enlisted him on the spot.