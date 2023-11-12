Duo Rosie & Stoffi won the competition “My song for… a future worth living” – mica

The future was the focus of the second songwriter competition of the Kultur.Region.Niederösterreich. The winning entry “Hey, the future is calling here” by Rosie & Stoffi set the tone at the grand final show of “My song for… a future worth living” in front of the ORF state studio. For the courageous song, they received the main prize of 3,000 euros, a recording studio voucher and a single from the sampler album, which will bring together all 13 final show songs in 2024.

(St. Pölten, November 9, 2023) – There were profound lines and encouraging words at the final show of “My song for… a future worth living” in the tent in front of the ORF-Landesstudio listen. Critical rhymes, perspectives, happy hopes, dystopian fears and personal fates, awareness of nature, mindfulness and a lot of courage determined the musical contributions of the 13 finalists at this year’s, now second, songwriter competition of the Kultur.Region.Niederösterreich made it to the final. The contributions were bursting with liveliness and authenticity and, in terms of genres, spanned rock, pop, folk, rap and ballads. And the performance was also wide-ranging – from the classic songwriter’s lecture to rap in ski gear.

With their contribution “Hey, the future is calling here”. Rosie & Stoffi from Perchtoldsdorf musical gold. The siblings have written a sound encouragement for the future – in return they will receive 3,000 euros, a voucher for a recording studio recording and a single from the Sampler album to be released in 2024 of the “Top 13” posts. The duo landed in second placeErdrauch (Christine and Michaela Brezovsky) from Untersiebenbrunn. There is 2,000 euros for her song “Anders”. Third place and thus 1,000 euros went to Leona Fichtinger from Magersdorf with “The world is not perfect”. There are vouchers for Karoline Buchegger from Purgstall and Stefanie Appenauer from Schönbühel as the duo Karonie (4th place) as well as singer Lisi Dorn from Pöchlarn (5th place). State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner thanked the artists for their moving works: “Music is the only language in the world that everyone understands and our songwriters in Lower Austria are our best mouthpieces. With their works they set an important example for more humanity, togetherness and cohesion in our society and I am endlessly grateful to them for that, especially in times like these. For this reason, with our already established competition, we want to offer them the stage they deserve on the one hand and, on the other hand, make their messages accessible to an even larger audience.”

Martin Lammerhuber, Managing Director of Culture.Region.Lower Austriawas impressed by the diverse songs: “With all of these wonderful contributions, one thing is clear: the future begins now. What we dream, think and do today takes shape tomorrow. The songwriters have shown what it means to have heart in their compositions and poems and, last but not least, their performance here at the final show. It’s on the tip of their tongue, you can hear it in every bar and in every line.”

Rosie and Stoffi Sommerbauer were delighted and positively surprised after winning the competition: “Great! We are very pleased! Everyone could have won, there was a lot for different tastes.” The siblings wrote a song together for the first time for the song “Hey, the future is calling”. “We sat down in front of a blank piece of paper. After three hours we knew we really wanted to stick with it and finish our song.”

On the way to the final show

For this year’s competition, 107 musicians submitted their future prospects. During a live casting round at the Atzenbrugg seminar and training center, the “Top 13” were chosen from 25 preselected acts: Lisi Dorn, the duo ErdrauchLeona Fichtinger, Master Grössing, the duo KaronieKathi Kindler, Christian Lugmayr, Marty PiMarioundJulia Schenkermayr, der Fancy clubDani Eibensteiner and Andy Schörg, Stoffi & Rosi as well as Tante Hedwig.

The performances as part of the final show were evaluated by the prominent jury with musical director Werner Auer, the newly crowned Lower Austrian Culture Prize winner Monika Ballwein, Seer guitarist Tom Eder, musician Thomas Gravogl, multiple song contest participant Gary Lx, Roman Messner from the award-winning duo EdmundTamara Ofenauer-Haas (Managing Director of MKM Music and art schools management), musician Peter Paukowitsch, musician Martin Rotheneder, Katharina Schicho from the Schick-Sisterscurrently with the Opus-Band on the road, musician and producer Markus Weiß, producer Christian Zierhofer as well as Annie Gschwandtner and Birgit Trauner from last year’s winning act, Bauchfühl. As in the previous year, the “master of ceremonies” of the musical evening was moderator legend Andy Marek.

