[Epoch Times, October 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) On the 17th, Taiwanese actress Chen Yihan posted a photo on Facebook, revealing that after she was diagnosed with the epidemic, she isolated herself on the 3rd floor. During the period, the director’s husband Xu Fuxiang cooks for her three meals a day, and also bought a wireless touch screen for her to follow dramas. She said sweetly: “I really know how to choose a husband!” (click to see the photo)

Chen Yihan, who has a pair of children with Xu Fuxiang, shared on Facebook earlier that he was exhausted for his son’s resistance to school, and performed “Eighteen Gifts” every day (click to watch the video). However, recently, she couldn’t be too busy if she wanted to. She laughed and said that because she was diagnosed with the virus, she had to quickly “isolate from the world“.

Chen Yihan revealed on Facebook on the 17th: “In the morning when you are ready to go out, politely quickly screen, it is time to come.” She said that after she contracted the epidemic, she immediately carried a portable refrigerator and an induction cooker, and took it. Some vegetables and ingredients, wear a mask and go to the 3rd floor of your home for isolation. I hope I can take care of myself and not cause trouble to my family.

The great fortune in misfortune is that her husband is very reliable. Chen Yihan flashed: “The seemingly unromantic and romantic director Xu cooks three meals a day for me, and even bought a girlfriend machine for me to follow dramas.” It turned out that Xu Fuxiang Worrying that his wife would be bored during the quarantine period, he immediately bought back the touch screen, so that “if she is diagnosed, she can lie in bed and watch dramas openly.”

To this end, Chen Yihan said sweetly: “I really know how to choose a husband!” and joked that although she was negative after 4 days, she would not go downstairs until 7 days later.

Seeing the post and food photos, netizens left messages one after another: “A beautiful life with beautiful meaning.” “My husband is so considerate, you are really a happy wife!” “Director Xu is really a teammate of God! (Three meals a day) It’s more abundant than a confinement meal.” “YouYou must have done something good in your last life, you are probably the happiest woman! “

Responsible editor: Yang Ming