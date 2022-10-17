Home Entertainment During the quarantine period, the director’s husband served Chen Yihan attentive and sweetly | Diagnosed with the epidemic | Xu Fuxiang
Entertainment

During the quarantine period, the director’s husband served Chen Yihan attentive and sweetly | Diagnosed with the epidemic | Xu Fuxiang

by admin
During the quarantine period, the director’s husband served Chen Yihan attentive and sweetly | Diagnosed with the epidemic | Xu Fuxiang

[Epoch Times, October 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) On the 17th, Taiwanese actress Chen Yihan posted a photo on Facebook, revealing that after she was diagnosed with the epidemic, she isolated herself on the 3rd floor. During the period, the director’s husband Xu Fuxiang cooks for her three meals a day, and also bought a wireless touch screen for her to follow dramas. She said sweetly: “I really know how to choose a husband!” (click to see the photo)

Chen Yihan, who has a pair of children with Xu Fuxiang, shared on Facebook earlier that he was exhausted for his son’s resistance to school, and performed “Eighteen Gifts” every day (click to watch the video). However, recently, she couldn’t be too busy if she wanted to. She laughed and said that because she was diagnosed with the virus, she had to quickly “isolate from the world“.

Chen Yihan revealed on Facebook on the 17th: “In the morning when you are ready to go out, politely quickly screen, it is time to come.” She said that after she contracted the epidemic, she immediately carried a portable refrigerator and an induction cooker, and took it. Some vegetables and ingredients, wear a mask and go to the 3rd floor of your home for isolation. I hope I can take care of myself and not cause trouble to my family.

The great fortune in misfortune is that her husband is very reliable. Chen Yihan flashed: “The seemingly unromantic and romantic director Xu cooks three meals a day for me, and even bought a girlfriend machine for me to follow dramas.” It turned out that Xu Fuxiang Worrying that his wife would be bored during the quarantine period, he immediately bought back the touch screen, so that “if she is diagnosed, she can lie in bed and watch dramas openly.”

See also  NASA's new X-ray telescope returns first spectacular images | IXPE | Supernova | Explosion

To this end, Chen Yihan said sweetly: “I really know how to choose a husband!” and joked that although she was negative after 4 days, she would not go downstairs until 7 days later.

Seeing the post and food photos, netizens left messages one after another: “A beautiful life with beautiful meaning.” “My husband is so considerate, you are really a happy wife!” “Director Xu is really a teammate of God! (Three meals a day) It’s more abundant than a confinement meal.” “YouYou must have done something good in your last life, you are probably the happiest woman! “

Responsible editor: Yang Ming

You may also like

Kanye West to acquire free speech social media...

Simple and easy: understand Waves vocal processing in...

Intercos research accelerates with Joint Lab and Bicocca...

Lin Zhiying’s first face photo after the car...

Two main members of Team Silent are suspected...

Nanushka is honored to announce: officially entered the...

Konami officially announced that it will announce new...

Yi Nian Gongfang UNIVERSAL Universal Pictures Ghost Horse...

Smart grandparents: “Mirror of Italy” organizes free video...

BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC’s music...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy