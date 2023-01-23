On the first day of the Year of the Rabbit, the liveliness of the cinema is back. On January 22, the reporter visited and found that many theaters in the city were festive and lively. As of 10 pm that day, the total box office of the first day of the 2023 Spring Festival movies across the country had exceeded 1.3 billion yuan. As of the press time of the reporter that night, the box office on the first day of the Chongqing New Year has exceeded 26 million yuan, and “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong” and “No Name” have become the most popular movies for citizens.

At 5:00 p.m. on the first day of the Lunar New Year, when the reporter came to Chongqing Paragon Cinemas located in Liangjiang New District, he found that many citizens had gathered here to watch movies. Many viewers brought their parents or children to watch movies with their families, and some movie fans rushed to finish all the new movies they wanted to watch on the first day of the new year. Resident Li Xinyi watched “The Red River”, and then contributed to the box office of “The Wandering Earth 2”, “I feel that the quality of these films during the Spring Festival this year is good, and the viewing quality is quite high. Tomorrow morning, I still want to watch ” nameless””.

“Compared with the previous Lunar New Year stalls, this year’s Spring Festival stalls are quite different. At 10:00 in the morning, as soon as the movie theater opened, many citizens came to watch movies.” The theater staff told reporters. In UME Cinemas located on Times Paradise Street, some shows were sold out as early as the pre-sale stage. After visiting many theaters in our city, the reporter found that the attendance rate of most films in the Spring Festival this year has reached more than 50%.

“This year’s Spring Festival film supply is of high quality, and movie ticket prices have dropped compared with last year. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, our store screened nearly 60 shows.” Liu Shuang, a staff member of Emperor Cinemas, said.

“From the point of view of word of mouth, the new films released during the Spring Festival this year all have good strengths, and many films have a good reputation. Audiences of all ages and aesthetic tastes can find films that suit them.” Founder of Chongqing Youth Film Festival Ding Zhong said.