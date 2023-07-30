During the winter holidays, more than 5.3 million tourists traveled throughout the country

“There are people everywhere”, was the phrase most heard during the two weeks of winter holidays by the operators in the main tourist destinations in the country, especially those with snow. According to data from the National Ministry of Tourism and Sports, during the last 15 days, 5.3 million travelers traveled throughout the country. The figure is clearly consistent with hotel occupancy, which registered an average of 85% for the time, with peaks reaching 90 points, depending on the place chosen.

The great boost this season came from the arrival of foreign tourists, thanks to the favorable exchange rate, which for the fourth consecutive month will mark historic figures. According to data from the ministerial portfolio headed by Matías Lammens, it is projected that around 600,000 foreign tourists will enter this month, which will have an economic impact of more than 400 million dollars.

“We once again had a record season, as we already had in the summer and on every long weekend. Hand in hand with the massive arrival of foreign tourists, we are once again exceeding the pre-pandemic figures, which represents a very significant inflow of foreign currency to the country,” Lammens said in this regard.

San C. de Bariloche. It was once again the great star of national tourist destinations with 95% occupancy. During these holidays, the Rio Negro town registered the arrival of 350,000 tourists, which represented an economic impact of about 15 billion pesos. The Brazilians marked the pulse of foreign tourism.

“We are working hard to be the most chosen destination in Argentina. Large segmented promotional campaigns were carried out to show each passenger the potential of Bariloche,” said Gastón Burlón, the place’s Secretary of Tourism.

San Martin de los Andes – Cerro Chapelco. In Neuquén, thanks to its ski centers in San Martín de los Andes and Villa La Angostura and the 41 weekly flights, hotel occupancy was 85%. 80 thousand tourists arrived in the province, of which 30% are foreigners, who spent 15 billion pesos. In this sense, Juan Pablo Padial, commercial manager of the Chapelco ski resort, told PERFIL that “during the first week of vacation we had a daily average of almost 6,000 skiers, 4% more than last year. In the second week we reached the all-time record for this season: 7,047”.

Ushuaia. Hotel occupancy in Ushuaia exceeded 85% in the main hotels in the city, with a large tourist movement, added to internal and regional tourism. In addition, the Fuegian Institute of Tourism confirmed the full occupancy of the flights to the city of the End of the World, with a strong presence of foreign tourists. To Cerro Castor, chosen by fans and athletes from all over the world, the reopening of Cerro Martial was added.

Mendoza. In the province of Cuyo, the average hotel occupancy during the winter holidays was 85%, with the presence of 350,000 tourists this season, 20% more than in 2022. The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Mendoza, Nora Vicario, pointed out: “We are consolidating the positive data from the first week of vacation and we are confident that the second will be even better. The goal is to be a destination to enjoy throughout the year and, within this framework, the winter holidays represent a very special moment to experience everything that the province can offer”, she completed.

Puerto Iguazu. One of the most required destinations in these winter holidays. Hand in hand with the Falls, it registered an occupancy of 95% of its hotel capacity. “The demand for the hotels was given in their different segments, which increased the flow of tourists,” said Leo Lucas, Secretary of Tourism of Puerto Iguazú. Regarding the income to the Iguazú National Park, they present a growth of 7% in relation to 2022. In July the daily average is above 6 thousand visitors.

Silver Sea. According to the local Tourism Entity, the average hotel occupancy was around 45%, in all its segments. It is believed that a total of 360,000 tourists will visit the Happy City.

“We are very satisfied with the arrivals and with the number of people who chose Mar del Plata, and more taking into account the economic situation, I think it is an excellent result for what these winter holidays are in the city,” said Bernardo Martín , president of Emtur.

CABA: they estimate to exceed 500,000 visits

From the Observatory of the Tourist Entity of the City of Buenos Aires, they estimated that the total number of visitors for these winter holidays will reach 500,000 visitors, exceeding the more than 490,000 tourists who arrived in the City during the winter break of 2022. In In this sense, it is estimated that the economic impact that the winter holidays will generate in the City will exceed $50 billion, with the open expectation of reaching the initial projection of $63 billion.

“We are very satisfied with the numbers achieved, which we believe that at the end of the holidays they will exceed our expectations,” said Lucas Delfino, president of the Tourism Board of the City of Buenos Aires.