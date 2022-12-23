A still difficult 2023 for the Europe of the car, global tensions on the supply of chips and on the prices of raw materials that are pushing away – instead of bringing closer – the break-even point between the costs of thermal and electric cars. Here’s what awaits us according to Dario Duse, European co-leader of the Automotive & Industrial team and Italy Country Leader of AlixPartners.
Over
See also Do you understand the trendy art in Jay Chou's new song MV Easter Egg? | Jay Chou | Trend | Art_Sina Fashion_Sina.com