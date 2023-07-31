DUST BOLT – New album and new single “I Witness” by the thrashers

DUST BOLT announce new album “Sound & Fury” via AFM Records & release music video for first single “I Witness”!

Modern thrashers DUST BOLT have signed a worldwide record deal with AFM Records! Their upcoming 5th studio album entitled Sound & Fury is scheduled for release on February 23, 2024, pre-orders are now available HERE!

The band comments:

„We are happy to have found a label and partner in AFM Records that understands the development and potential of the band and at the same time shows maximum creative freedom and enormous respect for the music and art of DUST BOLT. That’s very special these days. With great appreciation and just as much respect, we look forward to a long-lasting partnership in the name of music, metal & rock n roll. Let’s do this!”

As a first foretaste of Sound & Fury, the four-piece band from Bavaria released their first single, “I Witness”, today! You can see the music video for the song here:

The band performs:

Here we go again. full edge. “I Witness” is the start single for the new tunes from DUST BOLT. It’s been a wild and exciting time since the last release and we’re more than happy to be back – full speed and full of energy. We have never been so self-confident and self-determined as with this album. We are ready for the future and everything that is to come. I Witness” shares the emotion of us and many other (young) people out there who regularly experience injustice, old patterns and backwardness. In times when we need progress, foresight, empathy and new ideas above all. In the world, but also in the small cosmos of the metal genre.”

Since their founding in 2007, the young high-flyers from DUST BOLT have caused quite a stir in the scene. The quartet around frontman Lenny Bruce has been friends with the common passion for metal since childhood and has established itself as one of the leading thrash metal bands in Europe. After four acclaimed studio albums on Napalm Records – Violent Demolition (2012), Awake The Riot (2014), Mass Confusion (2016) and Trapped In Chaos (2019) – and countless live shows with acts like Obituary or Sepultura, the band’s long-awaited new long player will be released in February 2024 via AFM Records.

Sound & Fury heralds a new DUST BOLT era. Written during the long months of pandemic isolation, the album finds the band at the peak of their creativity, and is a huge leap forward in every way. It is also the first DUST BOLT album with their new bassist Tom Liebing alongside Lenny Bruce, guitarist Florian Dehn and drummer Nico Remann. While still deeply rooted in thrash and old school metal, the new record brings new colour, dynamic and variety to the band’s signature sound. Sound & Fury is catchier than any previous album, yet darker and heavier than ever. It’s the sound of a great band now realizing their full potential and taking it to a new level.

The boys also say:

„When we started the process for this album, we literally had nothing. No money, no budget, no label – nothing. Nothing but a vision. A vision and us,” tells us the band. “So we started recording the drums in Berlin with plundered coal from grandma’s savings account. And so we continued. Everything from your own strength and hand. Built a studio, learned the engineering. Until I found myself as the main producer (together with a friend and almost 5th band member) in a basement in Munich. hours, days, weeks. In the end, we were once again lucky to close the circle of our ideas and vision with Moritz Enders for the mixing & mastering (among others for Casper, Silbermond, Kraftklub, The Intersphere).

This album not only marks the rebirth, but the beginning of a new era for DUST BOLT. For Metal in and from Germany. Because we are hot & we are ready. We have a lot to tell. Because that was just the beginning…”

Sound & Fury Tracklist:

01. Leave Nothing Behind

02. I Witness

03. I am The One

04. New Flame

05. Burning Pieces

06. Sound And Fury

07. Love & Reality

08. Bluedeep

09. Disco Nnection

10. You Make Me Feel (Nothing)

11. Feel The Storm

12. Little Stone

Band-Links:

