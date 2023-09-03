DUST BOLT – Sound & Fury title track online!

Modern thrash metal outfit DUST BOLT present music video for album title track “Sound and Fury”! New album out in early 2024 on AFM Records!





After the modern thrashers from DUST BOLT recently gave a first taste of their upcoming album with their new single “I Witness”, the band celebrates the video premiere of “Sound & Fury” today! The 5th studio album by DUST BOLTSound & Furywill be released on February 23, 2024 via her new label Heimat AFM Records, pre-orders are possible HERE!

Tell DUST BOLT:

“Sound and Fury was born during what was probably the band’s darkest and most difficult time. For the first time in our lives since we were teenagers we were somehow separated from each other and the dream we were living together seemed to be dashed. It was during the pandemic days, when the band even decided to take a break from each other, that Flo brought this particular piece of music. Not knowing how he would channel and express our feelings, he inspired LB to bring “Dust Bolt” unusual but felt and honest vocals to the stage, while Nico would even end up introducing a disco beat to a metal song . We didn’t know what was going on – we just did it. We knew there would be thousands of voices telling us we couldn’t fit this on a Dust Bolt record. But most of all, we knew, “As long as the four of us stick together, we can do anything we want.” Sound and Fury is a story of friendship, struggle and inner turmoil. SuF is a story about us. SuF is a different, open and honest Dust Bolt that shares its deepest emotions with you, the listener.”

„Sound & Fury“ Tracklist:

1. Leave Nothing Behind

2. I Witness

3. I am The One

4. New Flame

5. Burning Pieces

6. Sound And Fury

7. Love & Reality

8. Bluedeep

9. Disco Nnection

10. You Make Me Feel (Nothing)

11. Feel The Storm

12. Little Stone

Since their founding in 2007, the young high-flyers from DUST BOLT have caused quite a stir in the scene. The quartet around frontman Lenny Bruce has been friends with the common passion for metal since childhood and has established itself as one of the leading thrash metal bands in Europe. After four acclaimed studio albums on Napalm Records – Violent Demolition (2012), Awake The Riot (2014), Mass Confusion (2016) and Trapped In Chaos (2019) – and countless live shows with acts like Obituary or Sepultura, the band’s long-awaited new long player will be released in February 2024 via AFM Records.

„Sound & Fury“ heralds a new DUST BOLT era. Written during the long months of pandemic isolation, the album finds the band at the peak of their creativity, and is a huge leap forward in every way. Not only is it the first DUST BOLT album to feature their new bassist, Tom Liebing, but it is also the first to be produced and recorded by frontman Lenny Bruce. Moritz Enders (Revolverheld, Silbermond and others) contributed to the analogue mix. While still deeply rooted in thrash and old school metal, the new record brings new colour, dynamic and variety to the band’s signature sound. Sound & Fury is catchier than any previous album, yet darker and heavier than ever. It’s the sound of a great band now realizing their full potential and taking it to a new level.

„When we started the process for this album, we literally had nothing. No money, no budget, no label – nothing. Nothing but a vision. A vision and us,” the band recently told us. “So we started recording the drums in Berlin with plundered coal from grandma’s savings account. And so we continued. Everything from your own strength and hand. Built a studio, learned the engineering. Until I found myself as the main producer (together with a friend and almost 5th band member) in a basement in Munich. hours, days, weeks. In the end, we were once again lucky to close the circle of our ideas and vision with Moritz Enders for the mixing & mastering (among others for Casper, Silbermond, Kraftklub, The Intersphere).

This album not only marks the rebirth, but the beginning of a new era for DUST BOLT. For Metal in and from Germany. Because we are hot & we are ready. We have a lot to tell. Because that was just the beginning…”

