Dutch beat South Africans 2-0 and are in World Cup quarterfinals

SYDNEY (AP) — Jill Roord scored in the first half, Lineth Beerensteyn scored in the second and the Netherlands advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating South Africa 2-0 on Sunday.

South Africa, one of the surprises of the tournament, gave the Dutch a scare at the Sydney Football Stadium, forcing goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to make some providential saves from Themi Kgatlana’s shots.

Four years ago, the Netherlands lost to the United States in the World Cup final. Today she looks once again as a candidate to dispute the title, after finishing above the Americans in Group E.

The South Africans had already exceeded expectations by advancing to the knockout stage for the first time after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Italy in the final group stage match.

Roord scored after 9 minutes with a header just steps from the goal.

Kgatlana had several chances as South Africa searched for an equalizer before half time.

The Dutch regained control in the plugin and scored their second goal in the 68th minute, thanks to an error by goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

A weak shot from Beerensteyn must have been easily blocked by Stwart, who nevertheless allowed the ball to slip past the line.

