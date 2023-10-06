Dwaal – Never Enough

Origin: Oslo / Norway

Release: 29.09.2023

Label: Dark Essence Records

Duration: 44:43

Genre: Doom / Sludge / Post Metal

Photo Credit: Anders Johnsen

The doom metallers had it easy Wander Certainly not in recent years. Although the entire industry has of course suffered from the lack of live performances, the Norwegians have been hit very hard with extreme outbreaks of illness and a near death.

Her first Gospel of the Vile couldn’t get the attention he deserved. The successor Never Enough now has the chance and the potential to change this.

For their big blow, the six from the far north have really thrown everything they have to offer into the ring. Above all, with a line up consisting of two guitars, they manage to build a stable and hard wall of sound that presents itself threateningly and powerfully to the listener. The growled vocals do the rest. Caressing melodies are on Never Enough so not to be expected.

A powerhouse in itself

The synthesizer sounds lie majestically and sublimely over the entire work of art. This can be checked, among other things, on the long track Repentance of a Bastardthat you HERE can hear and which very clearly covers the entire atmospheric spectrum Wander has to offer. Especially the final one You Will Never Be Enough I liked it.

Like its predecessor, it takes up Never Enough plenty of time to be able to impact the listener in all its diversity. After an intensive listening phase, however, you can appreciate the sludgy guitars and the doomy rhythm structure. Wander really come out of themselves and present a mature record with their sophomore work that is densely produced but still leaves space for subtleties in the sound.

In the quieter passages, the sublime organ sounds are convincing, giving the whole thing a certain kick. Never Enough is rough and moderately aggressive and knows how to convey this aggressiveness both openly and subliminally in quieter moments. This is heavy fare for the not so faint of heart.

Conclusion

So here we have a literal grower in front of us. Wander convince with a tough atmosphere and calmly tear down walls. If you like it a little harder, it’s on Never Enough have great joy. I have rarely heard such a high level of powerful music-making this year. 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Stian Hammer – Bass

Anders Johnsen – drums

Eigil Dragvik – The guitar

Rikke Karlsen – The guitar

Siri Vestby – Keyboards

Bjørnar Kristiansen – Singing

Tracklist

01. All Masters, All Servants

02. Pseudanthium Aionios

03. Mortuary

04. Repentance of a Bastard

05. You Will Never Be Enough

Links

Facebook Wandering

Website Dwaal







