It is a hotter summer than usual, not only for the climatic reasons that have long had the honors of the front pages. The situation wanted, in fact, that the dramatic increase of the international crises was intertwined with the start of an electoral campaign that was born out of tune. An anthology of blows and responses to hit the opponent as low as possible. He even witnessed the sad spectacle of insults related to the height of a former ally. Today it is called body shaming, but our fathers would have called it more simply crude rudeness.

The “differently high”, or different tout court

One of the many, cacophony buffers that social networks uncontrollably amplify. The result was immediately a lutulent flow of arguments for and against, which produce the effect of anesthetizing the public debate, exhausting it out of boredom. The defenders of the offended and the offended himself have rightly rejected that insult to the sender. There is no lack of those who, to strengthen the defense of the offended, have carried out a review of cases in which history, from ancient times to today, would have proved to isolate the “differently high”, or different tout court, placing it in the category ” repugnant and repulsive “of the” monster “. As if today’s offense was a simple and identical replica of history’s mockery against some. It must be said, here and now the feeling of repugnance, in the face of teasing, is not only acceptable, but obligatory.

The monster”

The “monstrosity”, however, also had other meanings and outcomes. It is no coincidence that the ancients had forged the concept of monstruum by alluding in particular to the exceptionality of a portent that reveals itself beyond the limits of normality, that is, devoid of the pejorative connotations that the word “monster” has come to assume in modern usage. The “monster” has been associated, therefore, in the course of history and depending on the civilization, a tragic or comic relief, high or low. The myths, the theatrical and literary characters, the constructions of the biographies of some well-known historical figures teach us that the discrepancy, with respect to an alleged aesthetic canon, has not always given rise to invective and ridicule. on the other hand, the physical measurements of the characters that we learned about from school? Great leaders such as Cesare, Eugenio di Savoia and Napoleone remain associated, in the imagination, with not very generous stature, which however, even if they were true, should be placed in the context of epochs in which the average height was different from ours. Often, then, these stature or particular physical conformations have been represented with emphasis to art. Historians are well aware, in fact, that knowing how to measure one’s age, as well as one’s height, has been a skill or an objective acquired only in recent times, in a society increasingly accustomed (or forced) to classify people with rigor. .

The discrepancy

The discrepancy has given rise, over the centuries, rather, to curiosity: to that experienced on the squares on the occasion of the performances of “people on the edge”, or to that shared in the most elite environments of the Wunderkammers and in the rooms of the courts, where not only dwarves, but people endowed with somewhat exotic elements gathered consents and patents of various virtuosity. refreshment to the mind. This is an older book, released in the first Italian edition in 2005, for the types of Donzelli, the result, as always happens for a serious work of excavation and analysis of the sources, of several years of research. The author: Roberto Zapperi, a historian who was among other things an unforgettable manager, for those who had the good fortune to know him, of the modern history section in the editing of the Biographical Dictionary of Italians.

The savage gentleman. The incredible story of Pedro Gonzalez and his children

The title: The Savage Gentleman. The incredible story of Pedro Gonzalez and his children. With a very enjoyable prose, the book tells the story of an indigenous native of the Canaries suffering, in the face and in the body, by a very rare disease: a hypertrichosis that made the diplomats present at the French court of Henry II of Valois describe him as a young “Very nice”, despite the curious anomaly. It had been given to the King of France Henry II, who treated it with great respect. At his court Pedro, or rather “Don Pedro” – as he was immediately called, around the middle of the sixteenth century, with the Spanish honorific – was educated as a perfect gentleman. He married an attractive Frenchwoman in Paris who bore him multiple children, some of whom inherited hypertrichosis. Various political events then forced the hairy family to move to Parma, to the Farnese court, and subsequently to Rome. Zapperi returns a plot that could be invented so much it is fascinating, and which instead teaches us how many nuances history may have given to “diversity”. In old age – which none of his relatives could or knew precisely quantify – “Don Pedro the savage” retired to Lake Bolsena, enjoying a quiet that he had not been able to know for his whole life due to the interest aroused by the his unusual hypertrichosis. A not scarce collection of portraits, collected and illustrated by the author of the book, gives us the descent of Don Pedro, in plastic poses, reproduced for various living rooms and courts of Europe. Like that sweet Antonietta Gonzalez, in a portrait that is preserved today in Blois: a girl of the apparent age of six to eight years, with her hair gathered in a floral crown, like the hairs that cloud her face; the child wears a rich dress and holds a scroll that declares her to be the daughter of Don Pedro. The look of this child and the apparently incredible stories – in the eyes of the contemporary reader accustomed to thinking by stereotypes – can help us to keep away the simplifications and the clear vulgarity of certain recent chatter.