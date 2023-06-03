Home » Dwayne Johnson Announces Return to ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies
Dwayne Johnson Announces Return to ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies

After Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance at the end of “Fast X”, as expected, he officially announced the return of the series earlier. He said on Twitter that he was 100% sure to return to the “Fast and Furious” series and played the role of Luke Hobbs again. Role.

“Last summer, Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us and we will continue to take care of the franchises, characters and fans we love with our brotherhood and unwavering determination,” Dwayne Johnson said in a video posted mentioned.

It is currently known that in addition to Dwayne Johnson’s return, Universal Pictures will also produce an exclusive “Fast and Furious” series spin-off film for him, but it is confirmed that it is not a sequel to “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and will be written by Chris Morgan The script, foreign media claimed that this film can be regarded as a bridge between “Fast X” and “Fast X: Part II”.

