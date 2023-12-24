Dwayne Johnson Chooses Tradition Over Luxury: The Meaning Behind His Family’s Christmas Celebration

Dwayne Johnson’s Traditional Christmas Celebration with Daughters

Despite his great fortune, Dwayne Johnson has chosen to celebrate Christmas in the most traditional way possible with his daughters. Today, Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, so it would not surprise anyone if he enjoys Christmas with a luxurious trip to some paradise destination with his entire family. However, since he became a father, “La Roca” has decided to celebrate these holidays in the most traditional way possible in his home. This was revealed in a meeting with the media during the Mana Holiday House event, organized by his tequila brand Teremana.

Johnson said she has a tradition with her daughters, 8-year-old Jasmine and 5-year-old Tiana Gia, in which the little ones try to stay awake for Santa Claus’s arrival, but in the end, they end up falling asleep shortly before midnight. The former WWE star takes advantage of the moment to organize the arrival of the man in the red suit and the next morning celebrate as a family, far from the pretensions that her status as a celebrity could bring.

“What I try is to have stability with my daughters and family. So on Christmas Eve, the little ones do their best to stay up as long as they can, so usually around 11:00 or 11:30. Finally, they fall asleep, and then Santa Claus comes. And when Santa Claus arrives, it’s a whole process that takes a couple of hours. So that’s our tradition now: to get up and experience Christmas and the holidays through girls,” said Dwayne Johnson.

This tradition has much more meaning than it seems, as he explained that through it, he seeks to give his daughters an experience that is as far away as possible from what he lived as a young man, with improvised celebrations due to the constant trips he made with his parents.

“(My family) moved constantly. So our tradition was really to spend Christmas wherever we were. Sometimes it was a small tree, a really small tree, and then sometimes it was a slightly larger tree. And I’m an only child, so it was a small family, a small group. So our tradition was just being together at Christmas.”

Now an adult and head of his family, Johnson has strived to have a lifestyle that allows him to spend as much time as possible with his daughters, whether at Christmas or any other time of the year.

Jasmine and Tiana are the result of the actor’s relationship with singer and songwriter Lauren Hashian, whom he married in August 2019. However, their relationship began a long time ago, when Johnson was still making a living in the WWE ring, back in 2007. After 12 years of relationship, the couple finally got married, and apparently, their relationship is stronger than ever.

It is worth mentioning that Johnson is also the father of a 22-year-old girl: Simone Alexandra, whom he had with businesswoman Dany Garcia. Dany and Dwayne were together for 27 years, from 1980 to 2007, and despite their breakup, they remain very close, to such a degree that Dany manages the actor’s career.

