Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Requests Adjustments to Wax Figure’s Skin Color at Grévin Museum in Paris

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has requested adjustments to his wax figure at the Grévin Museum in Paris. The actor announced on Instagram that he had asked the museum to modify several details of the figure, including the color of his skin. Internet users had flooded social media with comments about the wax figure’s lighter complexion compared to Johnson’s real skin tone. Johnson took the matter in good humor and shared a video of comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. making humorous comments about the figure. He also announced that his team would be contacting the museum to update his wax figure with the necessary improvements.

The Grévin Museum, known for its collection of over 250 wax figures of famous personalities, receives 800,000 visitors annually. The museum previously faced controversies regarding its sculptures, including an “unsuccessful” wax statue of President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. The wax figure of Johnson was commissioned by sculptor Stéphane Barret, who based the design on photographs and videos rather than an in-person interaction. It was a challenging task to accurately capture Johnson’s musculature, subtle smile, and Samoan tattoos, which took 10 days to paint.

In response to the criticism, the Grévin Museum announced that it is reviewing the statue and intends to present a more acceptable version. CEO Yves Delhommeau stated that they would also address the lighting to address the criticism about the skin color. Johnson, who has previously identified as African-American, did not attach significant importance to the controversy and instead joked about having a drink with himself at the museum next time he’s in Paris.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career extends beyond acting. He initially gained prominence in the world of WWE wrestling before transitioning to Hollywood. Standing at 1.98 meters tall and weighing around 130 kilograms, Johnson is known for his physical presence. He has been named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood multiple times, according to Forbes.

The wax figure of Johnson is the result of a competition called the Grévin Awards, where internet users chose which international star they wanted to see turned into wax. Johnson beat out other celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Elon Musk. Each wax statue takes six months to create and costs between $53,000 and $63,000.

The Grévin Museum aims to address the criticism and improve the accuracy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wax figure to provide a more faithful representation of the actor.

