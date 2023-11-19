DYMYTRY – Five angry men from the Czech Republic with a new album

With their sixth and first studio album in English, DYMYTRY are no longer one of the Czech Republic’s metal insider tips but are shaking up the international music scene. In autumn 2021, the psy-core metal band released their long player, which was celebrated by fans and the press „Revolt“ via AFM Records, followed by European tours with Pantera, Hämatom and Lordi, as well as a completely sold-out upcoming anniversary show at the end of this month in Prague’s O2 Arena in front of 13,000 fans.

Now the five-piece band is seamlessly continuing their success story and ringing in the new year with a brand new album! On January 26, 2024, the English-language album “Five Angry Men” will be released via AFM Records, and the band will also start their first headlining tour outside the Czech Republic at the same time. You can find all live dates below! After the recently released first album single “Enemy List”, Dymytry present us today a music video for their song “Everything Is Black” – the band shows off their tough side, the up-tempo song already promises a lot of circle pits the upcoming tour!

As Dymytry singer Alen “AL” Ljubić says:

“The entire metal community identifies with the color black, just like we do as a metal band. We share these emotions as we walk in the shadows. We all wear black clothing every day, not just at funerals. This is our soundtrack for every “outcast” in this world. We are united in black.”

“Dymytry’s upcoming album ‘Five Angry Men’ is not just a musical journey, but an acoustic manifesto,” adds Ljubic. “It is our most diverse and best sounding creation that is sure to surprise our listeners. In a world gone mad, the title reflects the chaos we’re dealing with – we may be the anti-heroes no one asked for, but perhaps everyone needs. Behind the masks we are known for being nice, but with sarcasm and satire in our lyrics we channel an anger that we also feel, an anger that drives our music. Get ready for an experience that pushes boundaries and expectations. We know it will find its way to listeners around the world. It’s an invitation to our ever-growing fan base, our beloved Angry Army!”

“Five Angry Men” was produced by Kristian Kohl (Powerwolf, Hämatom and many others) at the Kohlkeller Studio, the artwork was designed by Steven Harrison, and the booklet photos were contributed by Alen Ljubić. As the first single releases prove Dymytry With this album they are releasing their hardest, most extreme, fastest and at the same time most powerful and dynamic album of their career, which at the same time packs social criticism in a party vibe. Album pre-orders are now possible.

Five Angry Men Tracklist:

01. Enemy List

02. Everything Is Black

03. Wake Me Up (Before We Die)

04. Legends Never Die (Cover-Track)

05. Three Steps To Hell

06. In Death We Trust

07. Dead Living Dead

08. 1939

09. The Revenant

10. Five Angry Men

DYMYTRY Live:

24.11.2023 – CZ – Arena Prague (SOLD OUT)

01/26/2024 – DE – Frankfurt – Nightlife

01.03.2024 – DE – Essen – Don’t Panic

02.03.2024 – DE – Dresden – Beatpol

03/08/2024 – CH – Pratten – Z7

March 9, 2024 – DE – Munich – Backstage

15.03.2024 – DE – Leipzig – Hellraiser

03/22/2024 – DE – Saarbrücken – Garage

March 23, 2024 – DE – Hamburg – Pauli train station

Band-Links:

The post DYMYTRY – Five angry men from the Czech Republic with a new album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

