Dyson will invest over half a billion euros to expand and accelerate its research and technology development activities as part of its beauty portfolio, announcing a plan to launch 20 new products over the next four years.

Six years ago he revolutionized hair care with the launch of the Supersonic hair dryer, a device that uses fast but concentrated airflow and intelligent thermal control to dry hair quickly while keeping it strong and healthy. The company has since developed a range of styling tools designed to deliver better hairstyles for any hair type while limiting exposure to extreme heat damage. The performance of styling tools comes from a decade of research: from hair structure to air flow dynamics, to understand the effects of thermal, mechanical and chemical damage.

On the four technology campuses, 6,000 engineers and scientists have access to hundreds of laboratories. These spaces allow rigorous testing of new ideas and technologies 24 hours a day. To truly understand how all hair types behave and continue to identify better and healthier ways to style them, the team develops test rigs and uses state-of-the-art equipment. Machinery such as scanning electron microscopes, thermal cameras and airflow laser smoke machines help engineers better understand the impact of hair damage, the types of hair present globally and the effects of airflow to high speed. Developing technology for all hair types is a crucial focus for R&D teams.

This investment will create new spaces for laboratories to strengthen knowledge both on the different types of hair and on the possible damage caused, while at the same time supporting the continuous diversification of beauty technology.