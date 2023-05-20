DYSTERSOL – Anaemic

GLOSSY SUN

Anaemic

(Melodic Death Metal) Label: MDD Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.04.2023

The Aflenzers have been driving since 2013 DYSTERYSOL already their mischief in the underground. Somehow the name doesn’t mean anything to me personally at first glance, but then I see that a colleague was quite taken with the 2018 work “The Fifth Age Of Man”, and then I became really curious.

Filigree, yet dark and menacing piano strumming introduces, before the first riffs of “Fail Better” break in and you quickly know where the wind is blowing from, namely from the far north. But not only! Sure, the fat riffs and beats come fast AMON AMARTHolder IN FLAMES or DARK TRANQUILLITY comes to mind, but DYSTERSOL don’t copy, they let themselves be inspired to the maximum and with “Anaemic” they deliver a quite independent work.

Even if Gothenburg plays a major role in the sound of the Styrians, Lukas Hatzmann on the microphone alone shows that he does not consciously follow a role model and puts his own stamp on the genre. And at the latest with the virtuosic and tricky groover “Battering Ram” the band breaks down genre boundaries. Groove, Thrash, Modern and maybe a bit rudimentary Black Metal, as well as Core in the form of heavy breakdowns, the gentlemen skilfully weave into their sound. The melodies are used tastefully and purposefully so that the degree of hardness is not neglected. Everything is technically top notch, songwriting more than solid and above all creative enough not to get lost in the crowd. But that’s not all – because in the course of the song it gets anthem-like, sometimes very playful and then even in the finale with “Niedergang” quite epic. The main focus is still on straight heavy Melo-Death.

The icing on the cake is the really fat production, which has already ruined some bands from our country because they simply saved on the wrong side. My recommendation for Melodic Death fans who like the Gothenburg sound but don’t want to see it copied for the umpteenth time is hereby out!

Tracklist „Anaemic“:

1. Things To Come

2. Fail Better

3. In Dreams

4. Battering Ram

5. Mountain Of Death

6. Shapeshifter

7. Nailed To The Stars

8. Rainmaker

9. Soothsayer

10. Dollmaker

11. Decline

12. Into The Void

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

DYSTERSOL – Anaemic LineUp: Luke Hatzman Andreas Kienleitner Gerhard Rosskogler Matthew Krenn Matthias Rinner 7.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “DYSTERSOL – Anaemic”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/dystersol_anaemic.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post DYSTERSOL – Anaemic appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

