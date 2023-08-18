E-commerce and digital are transforming the cosmetics sector

Listen to the audio version of the article

The development of digital channels has radically transformed the corporate approach and the relationship between brand and consumer, bringing the concept of brand equity back to the core of strategies. It is essential for companies to emerge and be recognizable on the market,

thanks to a sharing of values ​​and distinctive traits that help build an identity. This was discussed during a round table at the last Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna during which it emerged that, according to the forecasts of the strategic consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, between 2022 and 2027 e-commerce will grow by 12% per year , and in 2027 it will cover a quarter of the total sales volume for beauty.

«Brands must build an emotional connection with the consumer – comments Stephanie Leix, head of media & creative at Kantar, a data analysis, consultancy and business strategy agency -. To differentiate themselves, they must use the product as a tool to dictate trends, share innovation, communicate brand identity. The contents must be in line with the history of the brand, the type of product and the most suitable consumer target, with a coherent and clearly identifiable approach».

Each type of company must structure an ad hoc marketing and storytelling path, because there are no universal rules for everyone. For a fragrance brand, for example, getting the consumer’s attention is more challenging than for a skincare brand, because for a fragrance you cannot leverage concepts such as efficacy and performance, as highlighted by Alice Madar, Interparfums brand manager: «To date, there are no technologies to test a fragrance digitally: the consumer discovers the olfactory note only in the shop or after purchasing via e-commerce. Perfume brands must therefore establish a highly emotional relationship with the customer, and it is therefore essential to select the correct target, convey messages more in line with the brand’s history and identity, and use the right platforms to be recognizable».

One of the most performing tools today, and at the same time full of potential that is still underexploited, is certainly TikTok, the social channel that has recorded strong growth rates in recent years. Monthly users on TikTok around the world are over 1 billion. The hashtag “beauty” records 1.5 billion views, the hashtag “make-up” has 3.75 billion views, but they are the hashtags dedicated to fragrances to reach the highest figure, with 25 billion views. 67% of users are over 25 years old: the channel is the best way to interact with the younger generations, but not only. «The consumer is the key element for the recognition of a brand on the market. A brand’s brand equity strategy is based on a new measurement metric: engagement – underlines Giuliano Cini, brand partnerships director, Italy & Greece -. The real challenge for brands is to produce content: it is necessary to share coherent values. Partnering with creators can help you reach the right target audience with the right language, but it’s User Generated Content that can become a brand’s weapon of success on TikTok, because it can be a opportunity to understand the sentiment towards the product. The brand is in the hands of consumers, but at the same time it must guide the narrative as much as possible in order to share its values».

Digital is the reference universe for the younger generations, and is consequently a reference territory for future growth. The McKinsey & Company report for the cosmetics industry shows that by 2023 Gen-Z will represent a quarter of the world population, with a spending power of up to 33 trillion dollars. Gen-Z is an essential target for cosmetic companies, and their more constant access to digital technologies determines a completely different approach than older consumers. In fact, they are particularly attentive to the contents conveyed by influencers, who are no longer just glossy personalities who are protagonists of the jet-set. The most successful influencers today are ordinary people, with whom consumers can connect because they share the same ideals.