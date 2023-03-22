ROME – The extreme attempt to keep the internal combustion engine alive beyond 2035, the date indicated for the zero level of exhaust emissions of new cars to be placed on the market in Europe, passes through e-fuels, fuels artificially produced by combining hydrogen and carbon not of fossil origin, and biofuels, produced through various chemical processes exploiting agricultural crops and organic waste.





The match between e-fuels, biofuels and electric cars is played out on several fronts, from the industrial one, which according to the governments of some countries – including Italy – thanks to the possibility of maintaining a possible future for cars with outbreak would see the preservation of skills and jobs built over the last few decades on this production chain, to the environmental one, with sometimes very different calculations on the emissions produced – or avoided – by the single alternatives, to arrive at the international political and strategic considerations relating to technological hegemonies and access to raw materials.

In principle and with a view to technological neutrality, if the goal is to eliminate CO2 emissions from car exhausts, the three solutions can become equivalent. E-fuels use carbon removed from the atmosphere during production and release it in the same quantity as combustion residue, they need energy for the production of hydrogen but this can be obtained from renewable sources. Biofuels, such as biomethane, biodiesel, bioethanol, can be produced using renewable energy and emit the same amount of carbon that the crops or the organic fraction of the waste from which they are obtained have removed from the atmosphere during their growth . In the same way, the electric car can be produced in all its components using green energy and be recharged with electricity from renewable sources, emitting zero carbon dioxide.

The problem, therefore, is not the theory. But practice. According to the defenders of the purely electric line, the production of e-fuels and biofuels, in addition to being far more complex, less efficient and expensive than the electric car sector, will not really be able to meet the requirement of carbon neutrality by 2035 The environmental organization Transport & Environment highlights in a report just published that according to its calculations e-fuels – currently not present on the market – even looking at production estimates for 2030 will be available in very limited quantities, with high costs and with 53% higher lifecycle emissions than electric cars. The T&E report also highlights real availability problems for biofuels, projecting a possible production to 2030 (taking into account Eni’s estimates on biorefining capacities at that date) capable of satisfying a demand of no more than 20% of the current fleet Italian circulator.

Moreover, for both e-fuels and biofuels, the production process requires much higher quantities of energy than the direct generation and distribution of electricity for recharging battery-operated cars. Artificial, synthetic and biological fuels, according to the positions that advocate the consideration of the electric car as the only alternative to be left on the market for new registrations from 2035 onwards, risk diverting political attention and economic resources from the great global competition launched in the sector of battery-powered electric cars, making the possibility of building large gigafactories, car production plants and the potential for training crucial technological and production skills for the decades to come slip away from the European scenario.





To systemic considerations is added the skepticism on the part of European regulators towards the real guarantee that new cars with internal combustion engines, eventually placed on the market starting from 2035, cannot be powered by traditional fuels such as methane, petrol and fossil fuel oil. This problem is not trivial, because an engine powered by e-fuel or biofuels can normally also run on fossil fuel, therefore the guarantee of operation with only renewable fuel requires the development and approval of specific technological solutions. Furthermore, given that the global energy system has many areas to be decarbonised, some of which are apparently difficult to consider at present due to the introduction of batteries and electric recharging, the pro-electric-only line-up indicates applications such as marine transport, heavy transport on rubber and non-electrified railways, aviation as fields of application of e-fuels and biofuels.

One thing should finally be clear to European politics, energy and industrial strategies, together with the environmental issue, are essential to ensure economic development and well-being. And the automobile is a central element in this scenario.