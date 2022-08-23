If movement is one of the engines of life, Michelin’s sense of travel helps to sublimate the pleasure of discovery through a portfolio of high-quality products that, ranging from tires to tourist guides to digital platforms, embrace and support mobility. road in the broadest and most complete sense of the term.

Founded 120 years ago, the Michelin company has for many moons been the global reference in the production and development of tires for a wide variety of vehicles, as well as the favorite interlocutor of the greedy traveler looking for certified gastronomic stops. In this sense, the Bibendum compounds and stars represent the tip of an iceberg that over the decades has continuously expanded its base with a long series of industrial and technological innovations, in order to create a unique ecosystem to support travelers. in the world.





Since every trip is the sum of planning, experiences, expectations and surprises, the (E) Motion for Life event organized by Michelin in Franciacorta, has chosen the most emotional way to exhibit the many novelties of 2022 related to tires, logistics, catering , hospitality and free time, explaining at the same time how low-impact ecological practices represent the common denominator among the different products offered. The environmental issue is unfortunately hotly topical and during the meeting in the lands of the Italian classic method, the Clermont-Ferrand group reiterated that it aims at net zero carbon in 2050 and wants to halve emissions compared to 2010, by the end of the decade.

Still with a view to safeguarding the planet (and therefore people), Michelin has created racing tires built with 53 percent of sustainable materials with the aim of reaching 100 percent of recovered or recycled raw materials, for all tires produced by the 2050 onwards. The “green” turn in the value universe of Bibendum involves the entire modus operandi of 68 plants (which produced 173 million tires in 2021) and with different methods, including catering where, since 2020, the “green stars” have identified a culinary company actively involved in the protection of the environment, resources and territory.

The same ecological sensitivity permeates the viticulture around the village of Corte Franca where the first part of a multi-thematic presentation took place inside the Relais Franciacorta which, focusing on the heterogeneous products (B2C) of the French group, presided over both the narrative liefstyle, that the pleasure of driving on the track with tires specially developed for high-performance sports cars. And so, after the citations for the new Pilot Sport 5 (mounted on powerful and sports cars), Road 6 (touring motorcycle tires) and Power Cup (tires designed for cyclists, racers and passionate amateurs) the stage of (E) Motion for Life welcomed the interesting interventions related to tenders and tests, by Dindo Capello and Lucio Cecchinello; two Michelin-wheeled world champions in two- and four-wheel motorsport.

As a breeding ground for technical advancements and experimentation, the world of racing has always interested Michelin’s work, which in its more than one-hundred-year history has built specific tires for multiple championships; those of Moto Gp and Formula E represent the most recent commitment and although the supply to electric single-seaters will end this year, Michelin has already announced that the development of tires for road and race Ev vehicles will continue incessantly in order to witness the better transition to battery-powered mobility.

During the event, the French manufacturer also repeatedly reiterated the close correlation between the serenity that a quality tire can instill on journeys, and how perfect contact with the road can facilitate a safe arrival at destination, regardless weather conditions. It seems obvious but it is not; tires are the “shoes” of motorized vehicles (and pedal vehicles) and it is no coincidence that the Clermont-Ferrand group recently acquired a line of shoes (Souls by Michelin) with soles designed for horse riding, outdoors and work.

Given the proximity to the many food and wine excellences of the geographic area, the (E) Motion for Life event therefore deepened the meaning and value of the most famous of the Michelin symbols. In the language of the inspectors and the red guide, the three stars “are worth the trip” and according to Enrico Cerea – brilliant chef with his brother Bobo of the Da Vittorio family restaurant – “Receiving this honor really changes everything; since the third macaron is on our door, we have guests arriving from all over the world because the three Michelin stars are a universal symbol of excellence ”.

As excellent in terms of charm and pleasantness, are the properties selected by TabletHotels.com (another of the recent acquisitions of the Michelin group) which, alongside gastronomic guides and digital platforms in the fields of tourism, hospitality and cuisine, offer users a further service to better plan your trip and select the accommodation that best suits your preferences. Finally, among the preferences of the traveling motorist, there are the speed digressions of the track-days and as the grand finale of the event, the (E) Motion for Life invited those present to the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta. The epic morning on the track behind the wheel of a 911 GT3 wheeled with the exceptional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 followed by low-grip exercises on the 718 Cayman GTS, offered guests the opportunity to test the quality, grip and safety of Michelin tires. that through high-profile partnerships and a plethora of services designed to make arrival at destination even more pleasant and safe, has shown how the set of products offered can support the world of mobility and travel at three hundred and sixty degrees.