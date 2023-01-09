Home Entertainment Eagle Eye Hospital celebrates its 52nd birthday, thanking the medical staff for photos – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – Hollywood
Eagle Eye Hospital celebrates its 52nd birthday, thanks to the medical staff

Jerome Renner spent his 52nd birthday in hospital, accompanied by many medical staff. (taken from IG)

(Los Angeles, 9th Comprehensive Report) In the Marvel hero film “eagle eyejerome reiner(Jeremy Renner) On New Year’s Day this year, he was seriously injured while shoveling snow outside his villa in the mountains, and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he was awake after the operation and was able to reply to netizens’ messages online. Although he still needs a period of recuperation before he can leave, Even the 52-year-old birthday must be spent in the hospital, the former “captain americaKeith Evans(Chris Evans) left a message on the social networking site wishing him a speedy recovery, which made netizens feel very warm.

Jeremy recently released a photo of herself in the hospital. In addition to reassuring the fans, she also took this opportunity to thank the medical staff for their care. A group of students in Chicago danced to the music of “In Da Club” by the Five Corners, wishing He also prayed for his happy birthday, and he left a message in response: “Thank you for your love on my birthday.”

old daysThe Avengers“‘s partner Ke Keith Evans posted a photo of the two together, writing: “Happy birthday to one of the strongest people I know, so much love to you.” Others includeKeith Hansworth（Chris Hemsworth）、Mark Ruffalo(Mark Ruffalo) and other veterans of the “Return” film also prayed for Jeremy’s health, hoping that he will recover soon and be discharged from the hospital.

Keith Evans (left) called Jerome Renner a tough guy and wished him a happy 52nd birthday. (taken from IG)
Jeremy Renner thanked this group of young students in Chicago for wishing him a happy 52nd birthday. (taken from IG)
Jerome Renner was seriously injured when he was run over by a snow plow while clearing snow on New Year’s Day. He has stabilized after two surgeries. (taken from IG)

