(Los Angeles, 9th Comprehensive Report) In the Marvel hero film “ ” (Jeremy Renner) On New Year’s Day this year, he was seriously injured while shoveling snow outside his villa in the mountains, and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he was awake after the operation and was able to reply to netizens’ messages online. Although he still needs a period of recuperation before he can leave, Even the 52-year-old birthday must be spent in the hospital, the former “ ” (Chris Evans) left a message on the social networking site wishing him a speedy recovery, which made netizens feel very warm.

Jeremy recently released a photo of herself in the hospital. In addition to reassuring the fans, she also took this opportunity to thank the medical staff for their care. A group of students in Chicago danced to the music of “In Da Club” by the Five Corners, wishing He also prayed for his happy birthday, and he left a message in response: “Thank you for your love on my birthday.”

old days “‘s partner Ke Keith Evans posted a photo of the two together, writing: “Happy birthday to one of the strongest people I know, so much love to you.” Others include （Chris Hemsworth）、 (Mark Ruffalo) and other veterans of the “Return” film also prayed for Jeremy’s health, hoping that he will recover soon and be discharged from the hospital.