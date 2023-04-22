Earth Day: Music scene addresses climate protection demands to politicians – mica

“No Music on A Dead Planet” – MUSIC DECLARES EMERGENCY AUSTRIA starts campaign with open letter to federal politicians.

Vienna (OTS) – On the occasion of “Earth Day” on April 22, the local music scene is demanding more ambition from Austrian politicians when it comes to climate protection. In an open letter, the “Music Declares Emergency Austria” initiative formulates concrete demands such as a climate protection law, a stop to climate-damaging road construction projects, a speed limit or an upper limit for land use in Austria. “The climate crisis and the destruction of nature are the greatest threats to the planet – and above all to the people who live on it. The measures taken so far are not sufficient to avert the climate emergency.”according to the representatives of the music industry.

Yasmo (c) Andreas Jantsch / Music Declares Emergency Austria The "No Music on A Dead Planet" campaign is campaigning for support from music creators and music fans in the coming weeks. Acts like Yasmo, Mynth, Mother's Cake, Anna Buchegger, PIPPA, ELAV, Lausch, Neu Schnee and much more push politics to action across genre boundaries and want to mobilize their fans for this. The open letter is available for signature at www.musicdeclares.net. "We musicians, organizers, labels, agencies, organizations are committed to climate and nature protection and will make our contribution"according to the initiators and supporters. "However, the responsibility for the necessary system change lies with politicians and must not be passed on to individuals." The politicians responsible in Austria should finally treat the climate and biodiversity crisis as a global emergency.

The campaign is made possible by the voluntary commitment of many volunteers and the support of institutions in the entertainment industry such as the Dockyard Studiosthat were made available for content production. “Thank you to everyone who is working with us to bring about change”according to the initiators.

Music Declares Emergency is an international initiative of the music industry for the protection of the climate and biodiversity. It is active in 13 countries. Bands and artists like Arcade Fire, Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, Massive Attack, Wet Leg or Deichkind have joined the campaign. In Austria, for example Ina Regen, Hearts Hearts, Fred Owusu, Skero, Dorian Concept and Sigrid Horn among the “Declarers”. The supporters call for a system change and are committed to being part of this change.