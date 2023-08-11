EARTHSIDE – Highly Anticipated New Album “Let The Truth Speak”

EARTHSIDE unveil the epic video for “Let the Truth Speak” featuring Daniel Tompkins & Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh, the album of the same name will be released November 17th via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group.



Cinematic rockers EARTHSIDE have announced the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Let the Truth Speak’. It will be released worldwide on November 17th via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group. Simultaneously with the announcement, they unveiled the official video for the epic title track, which features TesseracT’s Daniel Tompkins & Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh.

If truth is so important—so sacred that it may be our most sacred tenet—why do we do so much to deny it when it makes us uncomfortable or contradicts our narrative?

The album’s explosive title track conveys a sense of climax – a totally unexpected but fitting culmination of the album’s tumultuous search for truth. A full string section – an overarching element in the album’s sound – combines with heavy rhythms, eerie scales and the unprecedented pairing of Earthside graduate and TesseracT frontman Daniel Tompkins’ indomitable vocal skill and world music ace Gennady Tkachenko Papizh’s breathtaking vocals and cinematic Whine. All of these elements culminate in a final climax that is unanimously one of the band’s favorite moments on the album.

Having previously worked together on what became one of the group’s most popular songs, Earthside and Daniel Tompkins had a desire to collaborate on a more adventurous piece that would push the boundaries of their creativity. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh is known throughout Europe as a unique artist who appeared on “Got Talent” and became known for his unforgettable performance on Georgia’s Got Talent. Gennady transforms his voice into everything from heavenly soundscapes to haunting Mediterranean screams and shamanic whispers. When Earthside discovered Gennady through the recommendation of a particularly enlightened fan, they wanted to be the first band in rock or metal to share his monumental talent with the world.

Eight long years after their critically acclaimed debut album A Dream in Static [2015] The idealistic thinkers and feelers of Earthside found themselves in a different world altogether…or perhaps a world that was more honest and awkward than they and many others had anticipated.

„This album almost destroyed our lives and friendshipssays keyboardist and co-orchestrator Frank Sacramone. “It’s madness, but it’s beautiful.”

“A Dream In Static was more of a *me* album,” reflects guitarist and orchestrator Jamie van Dyck. “Each of us dealt with topics such as self-actualization and the fear of never being whole in our own way. Let The Truth Speak, on the other hand, focuses on the *we*. Within months of the release of ADIS, the global landscape had shifted to tugging at us on issues far greater than the realization of our own individual dreams. We were much more concerned with the evolution of humanity as a whole than with our own legacy in it.

They have already released some songs from the album, including “All We Ever Knew And Ever Loved” with Baard Kolstad [Leprous]. The video won Best Music Video at the United Artist International Film Festival and was selected to screen at a number of film festivals – Horrorcon UK, UAIFF, Dam Short Film Festival, Animiest, Rhode Island International Film Festival and more. “We Who Lament” was released in late 2022 and will be sung by Keturah. It’s undoubtedly one of the most infectious and immediate songs on the album, but even as such it still offers the captivating sound and eventful songwriting you’d expect from the ever-aspiring band.

Let The Truth Speak is truly an international affair, with singers and storytellers from all walks of life and corners of the world.

Tracklisting:

01 But What If We’re Wrong (feat. Sandbox Percussion)

02 We Who Lament (feat. Keturah)

03 Tyranny (feat. Pritam Adhikary of Aaron)

04 Pattern Of Rebirth (feat. AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods)

05 Watching The Earth Sink

06 The Lesser Evil (feat. Larry Braggs & Sam Gendel)

07 Denial’s Aria (feat. Keturah, VikKe & Duo Scorpio)

08 Vespers (feat. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh & VikKe)

09 Let The Truth Speak (feat. Daniel Tompkins of TesseracT & Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh)

10 All We Knew And Ever Loved (feat. Baard Kolstad of Leprous)

EARTHSIDE are:

Jamie van Dyck [Gitarren, Hintergrundgesang, Programmierung, Keyboards]

Ben Shanbrom [Schlagzeug, Hintergrundgesang]

Frank Sacramone [Keyboards, Synthesizer, Programmierung, Percussion, Gitarre]

Ryan Griffin [Bass, Hintergrundgesang].

