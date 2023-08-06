It seems that the word sultan has been heard frequently in recent years referring to the luxurious lifestyle of celebrities. Sultans are often interpreted as people who are rich or wealthy, people competing to flex so that they can be considered sultans. But of course if mamih interprets the word sultan not only rich but wise and generous in managing finances.

Sultan Dadakan Banten treats provide opportunities for loyal customers of Sampoerna Mobile Banking to get benefits, security, ease of transactions and even become a sultan, which means getting big money in an instant.

One of the happiest things is, of course, getting an abundance of fortune, but by becoming a Sampoerna Mobile Banking customer you are not only invited to save money but to increase your wealth by adapting various digital economic technologies, you want to become the Sultan of Dadakan Banten, like this story.

Ease of Using Sampoerna Mobile Banking, Became the Sudden Sultan of Banten

It is a fact that digital innovation in the banking industry can make it easier for customers to save and invest. One of the priorities of Bank Sampoerna which focuses on developing micro and MSME businesses is also implementing digital innovation in the form of Sampoerna Mobile Banking (SMB).

Sampoerna Bank also offers attractive offers. Every time they save IDR 50,000, the customer will get points which are drawn every month. It also becomes a motivation to be able to save and adapt their lifestyle to their needs.

Becoming the Sultan of Sudden Banten because, there is a grand prize every three months and customers have the opportunity to get a cash prize of IDR 100 million. According to the draw schedule, Bank Sampoerna held a grand prize draw for Sampoerna Mobile Saving (SMS) at The Breeze, BSD City, last Saturday 29 July 2023.

Packaged in an event entitled Sultan Dadakan Banten, there were 146 prizes prepared for SMS customers. Surprisingly, there was a total prize of up to IDR 300 million, as well as various special door prizes for Banten residents with the main prize being 10 grams of precious metal.

Maintaining customer loyalty and trust in financial transactions is important for the continuity of Bank Sampoerna’s business. Oktavia Laksmi Wardani as Head of Lending and Fintech Product and Partnership Division said the draw was a form of banking commitment to give appreciation to customers.

digital innovation in the form of Sampoerna Mobile Banking (SMB) can make it easier for customers to save and invest. Hengky explained, Bank Sampoerna is a bank that focuses on developing micro and MSME businesses. Bank Sampoerna customers can also enjoy various attractive features at SMB.

SMB facilities include:

Opening an account online and free of monthly admin fees, bank transfers, purchase and payment transactions, shopping using QRIS, e-wallet top ups, and cash withdrawals 30 times per month.

Of course, this feature provides convenience and security for customers to manage finances easily and efficiently. The SMB product is also special, where for every IDR 50,000 saved, customers will receive points which are drawn every month.

Chance to Become the Sudden Sultan of Banten with Sampoerna Mobile Banking

The good news, every three months, his party prepares a grand prize. Customers can get a prize of IDR 100 million. Every customer has the same opportunity, so everyone has the hope of getting the main prize. Regarding SMB, the main focus is on educational literacy for customers regarding risk management to avoid digital fraud.

SMB also always improves the security of our system. We are always developing this, as for MSME actors, SMB is very unbankable to make it easier for customers. For its various advantages and conveniences, of course SMB is one that can be used for various digital economic transactions that make it easy as well as profitable.

In order to have the opportunity to become Sultan Dadakan, Bank Sampoerna offers an attractive offer for new or old active customers, if the balance in their savings account increases by Rp. 5,000,000 will receive 1 door prize coupon (applies in multiples) which can be included in the Sampoerna Mobile Saving raffle through periodic raffle, including the Monthly Sweepstakes and Grand Prize Sweepstakes which are held every three months.

The opportunity to take part in the Sampoerna Mobile Saving (SMS) savings program is also wide open for customers who routinely make use of transactions at Bank Sampoerna so they can get attractive prizes through a lottery.

Branch Manager of Bank Sampoerna KC Gading Serpong Setiawan hopes that the Sampoerna Mobile Saving Grand Prize Lottery Becomes Sultan Dadakan Banten can increase brand awareness of Bank Sampoerna’s products in the eyes of the public, especially the Tangerang and surrounding areas as well.

So, be ready to become the Sultan of Sudden Banten, make transactions as often as possible and take advantage of profitable digital economic policies. Customers are expected to be more motivated to take full advantage of the features available in Sampoerna Mobile Saving and get added value from the service.

