Eason Chan’s New Album ‘Chin Up’ Unveils Theatrical Version of Song ‘Social Fear of Cancer’ Starring Tony Leung

Eason Chan’s New Album “Chin Up” Press Conference Unveils Theatrical Music Video Starring Tony Leung

Macau, November 3 – The highly-anticipated press conference for Eason Chan’s new album, “Chin Up,” took place today in Macau. The event showcased the theatrical version of the album’s new song, “Social Fear of Cancer,” which features acclaimed actor Tony Leung. The complete music video will be released on November 5th, much to the delight of fans.

In the theatrical version of “Social Fear of Cancer,” Tony Leung mesmerizes audiences as he transforms from an “i person” to an “e person,” delving into the depths of Eason Chan’s character, who suffers from social anxiety. The music video portrays Chan as a “social terrorist” who finds himself caught in a situation where he has to leave his home but forgets his keys. Luckily, Tony Leung appears as a friendly locksmith, bringing warmth and numerous smiles to the film.

During the press conference, Eason Chan shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about his collaboration with Tony Leung. Chan revealed his surprise when Leung readily agreed to participate. “He thought about it on the phone and then agreed. Instead, I wanted to say, ‘Huh? Do you want to think about it again?'” commented Chan with a chuckle.

The director of the theatrical version, Zhang Jiebang, commended Tony Leung’s dedication to the project. Jiebang revealed, “He takes the script and discusses with us which part should express what mood.” The collaboration between Chan, Leung, and the film’s director promises to be a masterpiece.

Furthermore, Eason Chan unveiled his initial plan to invite Jacky Cheung to play the role of a building security guard in the music video. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Cheung was unable to participate. “Actually, Jacky Cheung has already agreed. What a great thing!” expressed Chan with regret. Fans of the iconic duo, known as “Ya Fei and Yaki,” will have to wait for another opportunity to witness their reunion.

With the release of the complete music video on November 5th, fans of both Eason Chan and Tony Leung are eagerly anticipating an audiovisual feast that showcases the talents of these renowned artists. Stay tuned for the highly-awaited “Chin Up” album and its accompanying music video, which is set to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and exceptional performances.

Editor: Zhan Xiwei

