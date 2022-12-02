String machine is a classic string virtual instrument with a modern twist. This virtual instrument features 3 modes, 4 color-coded instrument parts, 17 presets programmed by Nick Phoenix, and more.

In homage to the great classic string synths of the 60s, 70s and 80s, EastWest’s String Machine virtual instrument brings the sounds of the past into the future. Produced by sound gurus Doug Rogers and Nick Phoenix, String Machine includes some awesome samples—ARP Solina, Oberheim OBX, Roland RS-505, and Roland Jupiter 6—and lets you instantly mix them with modern strings, brass, Woodwinds and vocals combine to create a unique, classic vibe for your next pop, rock, or hip-hop masterpiece.

String Machine’s user interface takes inspiration from the design of classic string synthesizers. From the instrument switches adorning the front panel, to the slide of the envelope slider, and the click of a button, String Machine derives its form and function from the original hardware.

String Machines are famous for their ensemble chorus effects, each of which is included in String Machines has 3 modes, each with different characteristics. By emulating the effects of the ARP Solina and Roland VP-330 hardware units, as well as the “Modern” mode, its Ensemble Chorus effect offers everything from classic warmth to modern transparency and dimension.

The String Machine is flexible to use because it is a hybrid design of electronic and acoustic instruments. It is suitable for all kinds of music, whether electronic or otherwise, especially for heavy retro nostalgic genres, such as chillwave or pop music, and any music production that requires a large ensemble string underpinning.

String Machine has 4 color-coded instrument sections, including String Machines and Pads (red), Strings Section (green), Woodwind and Brass Solos (tea), and Chorus and Solos (orange). There are numerous instruments and substitutes for each instrument section, giving you countless ways to combine them into diverse patches, and easily mix instrument sections together to create rich, layered pads.

String Machine comes with 17 presets programmed by Nick Phoenix. These presets showcase the types of sounds possible with String Machine, but EastWest encourages you to use String Machine for what it’s meant to be – create your own presets!

With high-quality sampling of classic hardware and authentic ensemble choral simulations, String Machine is the perfect companion for recreating the classic sound of classic string machine synths. Whether you need a nostalgic string pad or a rich pop background, String Machine gives you the tools and controls to make it happen.

String Machine is available at https://www.soundsonline.com/synth-and-effects/string-machine for $199 and is also included with all ComposerCloud+ subscriptions.

