Hey guys, Easter has arrived, one of the most important dates here in Brazil, but if you don’t know much about this tradition, I’ll tell you a little bit.

Easter is celebrated by Christians around the world in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here in Brazil, it is also a much-awaited date for children, who love to receive chocolate eggs from their parents, grandparents and friends.

In addition, there are many people who take advantage of the long holiday to travel or to gather the family at home. It is also common to have a special lunch, with typical dishes such as codfish, which is a very popular fish at this time of year.

But Easter is not just about chocolate and food, it also has a very strong religious meaning for many people. In churches, special masses and services are held to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

And here in Brazil, people like to decorate their houses with bunnies and decorated eggs, to make the house more beautiful and get in the mood.

Finally, now that you already know a little more about Easter here in Brazil, how about taking advantage of this holiday to prepare a meeting full of love and affection?

